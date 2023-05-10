HOOD RIVER — On April 26, Oregon Department of Transportation Region 1 Manager Rian Windsheimer and other ODOT staffers visited the Hood River Fire Department to hold an open house and discuss projects in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).
Region 1 is the smallest but most populated of the five regions across the state. Region 1 is home to Clackamas, Multnomah and Hood River counties and eastern Washington County. Also within the Region 1 district lines are the largest port district, intermodal freight terminals, and the state’s only international airport.
The STIP is ODOT’s capital improvement program for state and federally funded infrastructure projects throughout Oregon. The program is completed through coordination with ODOT, the Oregon Transportation Commission (OTC) and a wide range of stakeholders including input from the public.
“This is this is an opportunity for us to say here’s the list of projects we anticipate doing in that time frame,” said Windsheimer.
The STIP sets budgets for any projects on the state-owned system — highways, bridges, roads — and select city and county projects. Funding for the 2021-2024 STIP came from House Bill 2017, the largest transportation package in state history, according to ODOT Spokesman Don Hamilton.
The open house in Hood River was one of the last public open houses on ODOT’s tour around the state. ODOT began hosting the informational sessions in early March and wrapped up on April 27 in Albany, Ore.
In Hood River County there are eight projects where ODOT is involved. Six of them overlap into other counties, but the two that are exclusively in Hood River county are the Evans Creek Culvert and the Union Pacific Railroad Bridge. Evans Creek Culvert project will allow migratory fish to spawn upstream and receive just over $5.5 million in the 2024-2027 STIP. The Railroad Bridge will receive a much larger $50 million grant to replace the Interstate-84 west bridge over the tracks with a new seismically-resilient bridge. The project has already been awarded $20,575,000 from prior STIP and HB 2017.
The 2024-2027 STIP will be approved in July.
