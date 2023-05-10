Rian Windsheimer

ODOT Region 1 Manager Rian Windsheimer speaks with City Councilor Mark Zanmiller and City Manager Abigail Elder during the Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP) open house at the Hood River Fire Department on April 26.

 Noah Noteboom photo

HOOD RIVER — On April 26, Oregon Department of Transportation Region 1 Manager Rian Windsheimer and other ODOT staffers visited the Hood River Fire Department to hold an open house and discuss projects in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).

Region 1 is the smallest but most populated of the five regions across the state. Region 1 is home to Clackamas, Multnomah and Hood River counties and eastern Washington County. Also within the Region 1 district lines are the largest port district, intermodal freight terminals, and the state’s only international airport.