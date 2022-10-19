HOOD RIVER — On Oct. 4, One Community Health (OCH) announced it has acquired Portland-based De Las Mías, a digital platform and mobile application designed by and for Latinas.
Through a mutual love of food, language, and community combined with evidence-based behavior change models, De Las Mías, founded in 2015, empowers Latinas and their families to live healthier and more joyful lives.
For more than 36 years, OCH community health workers (CHW) or promotores de salud have played a vital role in delivering culturally relevant health information to patients and the greater community of the Columbia River Gorge. OCH and De Las Mías recently partnered to incorporate a community health worker interface into the platform to allow CHWs to engage and inspire the community in new, creative ways. The acquisition of De Las Mías and its technology will enable OCH to further extend its engagement, creating unique in-person and digital experiences to help patients and community members achieve their well-being goals.
“One Community Health is there for our community, not just in sickness, but also in health. With this acquisition, we are continuing on our journey to help our patients and our community infuse healthy choices seamlessly into their lives, in ways that respect cultural identity. We believe that our hybrid model of care, combining in-person and digital engagement, is the way all of us will engage in healthcare and we’ve prioritized that evolution for our patients,” said Max Janasik, chief executive officer of OCH.
“We immediately saw the alignment in who we serve and our shared mission of health equity and social justice. Latinas serve as health navigators for their families and influence the health of their entire community. They are often very busy juggling work, childcare, and other family commitments. Our partnership gives Latinas opportunities to build a healthy, balanced lifestyle through science-based approaches, healthy recipes, fitness, community, and family support. That combined with the ability to connect with an OCH community health worker for help navigating health or social issues, our combined resources have the potential to redefine preventative health,” said Sada Naegelin, co-founder of De Las Mías.
As a health communications expert with more than 30 years of expertise as a bilingual health educator with extensive knowledge of behavior change, Ana Consuelo Matiella, co-Founder of De Las Mías, will join OCH to lead content development and help direct CHW outreach. Naegelin will lend her human-centered design expertise and strategic consulting to help guide future product direction.
