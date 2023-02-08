Work has begun on a $104,900 expansion and remodel of Columbia Gorge Community College’s Nursing Simulation Suite.
The college board of education approved a contract for the work on Jan. 31, at a cost of $104,900, which will be fully paid for by a federally-funded grant.
“I’m excited about this expansion,” said Director Jonathan Fost. “We need to have a marketable and well-known training capacity and space, to attract more students.” Fost noted Mid-Columbia Medical Center was also offering similar training so the College needs to get students starting out at CGCC.
According to documents brought before the board, the project consists of interior renovations to approximately 2,576 square feet of the existing building used for the health sciences programs. Project components include selective demolition and replacement of existing walls, ceilings, floors, HVAC ducting, and casework that will be replaced with new interior construction including new floor finishes, new paint wall finishes, new ceiling tiles, and new windows to account for the additional students being brought into the health sciences programs.
The building is located on the main college campus and its expansion will permit both increased class sizes and the placement of training equipment.
With the unanimous approval of the Board of Education Tuesday, work was scheduled to begin Thursday, Feb. 2, with substantial completion anticipated in mid-February and occupancy at the end of that month.
