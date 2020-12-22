For the sixth year, and in the spirit of the holidays, Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility (NORCOR) adults in custody (AIC) will receive something special for Christmas, according to a NORCOR press release.
“Every year, the NORCOR staff fills large paper grocery bags to the brim with all sorts of goodies for distribution to every AIC on Christmas morning,” said the press release. “The funding utilized to pay for the gift bags are not tax payer dollars; they are provided by a special account which may only be used for items specifically designated for the welfare of the AICs — items like postage, games, and recreational equipment.”
In addition to building the Christmas bags, the staff also volunteers in the kitchen Christmas morning to help cook and distribute the holiday meal.
“The holidays are the most difficult time for AICs to be away from friends and family,” said the press release. “The NORCOR staff are firm believers in modeling and encouraging positive behaviors and the spirit of giving and generosity is no exception. There are so many ways we can all give back to our community; we hope that these simple gifts will inspire others to do the same.”
