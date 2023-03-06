WHITE SALMON — Arrowleaf, Beneventi’s, Everybody’s Brewing, Feast, Harvest Market, Henni’s, Le Doubblé Troubblé, Pizza Leona, Soca, and the White Salmon Valley Education Foundation (WSVEF) invite the community to shop and dine locally to support White Salmon public schools with the “Night Out For Schools” event Thursday, March 16.
“On this special evening, each of these local businesses will donate to the WSVEF 5% of net sales made from 4pm until close,” said a WSVEF press release.
“As a local business, we feel it is crucial to invest in White Salmon’s future,” said Harvest Market Owner Jeff O’Neal, “and helping out schools is one way we can all contribute to our community.”
Night Out For Schools brings our community together for a good cause. Since 2006, more than $825,000 in community-raised donations have been awarded to the schools directly from WSVEF.
“Community donations have also been leveraged through WSVEF grant writing services to secure more than $6.4 million in grants from outside funding sources. In addition, 25% of all donations are invested in an endowment to create a self-sustaining source of funding for years to come,” continued the WSVEF press release.
“As we turn the corner into spring, this is a great chance for our community to gather, have some fun, and support our schools. So invite your friends, or treat a favorite teacher to dinner or drinks, and join us on March 16,” said WSVEF’s new Executive Director Kylie Uffelman.
While you’re stocking up on groceries and dining out, you can also enjoy live music at North Shore Cafe from White Salmon band students, facilitated by local favorites Tova and Richard Tillinghast.
The WSVEF is a 501c3 nonprofit corporation dedicated to enhancing the quality of public education within our community by securing funding for curriculum enhancement and investment in our teachers. Check out wsvef.org to get involved, donate or learn more.
