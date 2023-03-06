WHITE SALMON — Arrowleaf, Beneventi’s, Everybody’s Brewing, Feast, Harvest Market, Henni’s, Le Doubblé Troubblé, Pizza Leona, Soca, and the White Salmon Valley Education Foundation (WSVEF) invite the community to shop and dine locally to support White Salmon public schools with the “Night Out For Schools” event Thursday, March 16.

“On this special evening, each of these local businesses will donate to the WSVEF 5% of net sales made from 4pm until close,” said a WSVEF press release.