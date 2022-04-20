The Next Door has announced its 2021 volunteers of the year: Patti Elliott and Charlie Vanden Heuval.
Elliott, of The Dalles, has been a mentor in The Next Door’s Gorge Youth Mentoring program for more than eight years. Starting when her mentee, Makyah, was 7, Elliott has been “an incredible source of support and positivity, celebrating milestones with and providing new experiences for her mentee,” said a Next Door press release.
During that time, the pair has shared numerous activities and memories, including art projects, attending live theater throughout the Gorge and in Portland, and long walks around Spearfish Lake.
“When COVID-19 first arrived in the Gorge and sent students home to conduct their learning online, Makyah struggled,” said the press release. “She was partway through her freshman year of high school, and her poor internet connection at home made it nearly impossible to stream live class sessions and submit assignments. Elliott was quick to offer her home to Makyah during school hours so she could attend classes, submit her work on time, and get back on track.”
“Every time I talk with Patti, she expresses how grateful she is to have Makyah in her life,” said Kateel Muhs, Gorge Youth Mentoring supervisor. “She can’t say enough about how caring, empathetic, and amazing she is.”
Vanden Heuval served as a volunteer in The Next Door’s Klahre House School Garden program in Hood River for five years. He has since relocated to the Portland area. Serving as The Klahre House’s beekeeping sponsor and educator, Vanden Heuval provided youth with beekeeping supplies, materials, and education, said the press release, and his positive and open interactions with students made them feel safe.
“Students learned and benefited from Charlie’s expertise and mentorship every step of the way,” said Deborah Maddux, science teacher and Garden Program coordinator. “They learned new skills, pushed through fears, and gained self-confidence.”
Students were supplied with bee jackets, gloves, and instruction as they learned the life cycle, anatomy, and importance of honey bees.
“I was nervous around the bees at first,” said one student. “But Charlie teaching and guiding us during hive work really helped.”
The Next Door has more than 40 programs that serve children, families, teens, and more throughout the Gorge. Each year, the organization utilizes approximately 150 volunteers to carry out its mission of strengthening children and families and improving communities.
To learn more about The Next Door, including volunteer opportunities that could be a good fit for you, visit nextdoorinc.org or email info@nextdoorinc.org.
