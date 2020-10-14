Each year, The Next Door hosts “Stories of Hope” to share firsthand narratives from Gorge community members who have been helped by the organization’s many services.
“With the ongoing pandemic, this year’s Stories of Hope will take place virtually Oct. 22-25,” said a Next Door press release. “The four-day event will include powerful stories of resilience and triumph from the Next Door’s Bridges of Health program, Health Promotion Services department and more.”
To participate in this year’s event and access the videos, visit givebutter.com/VirtualStoriesofHope.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than six months ago, The Next Door has added 13 programs to meet new and urgent needs, bringing the total number of services it provides to 45, according to the press release.
The new programs include The Next Connection, a bilingual information and referral phone line, as well as Migrant and Seasonal Farmworker Outreach Coordination and contact tracing script support.
The Next Door relies on sustaining monthly gifts to ensure the survival of these programs, and others, in the Gorge community. The goal of this year's Stories of Hope event is to engage 30 new monthly donors. Visit nextdoorinc.org/donate to sign up to give a monthly gift using a credit card or bank account number.
For more information on this or other Next Door events and services, contact info@nextdoorinc.org or 541-386-6665.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.