CGN Community Notes
Photo by David Travis on Unsplash

MCEDD seeks board members

COLUMBIA GORGE — Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) has openings for several boards staffed by the organization, including the MCEDD Board of Directors. The board meets quarterly with opportunities for committees that meet more often. Interested candidates must live in the five-county district (Klickitat, Skamania, Hood River, Wasco, and Sherman counties) and be engaged in private business.