Bridge of the Gods temporary weight restrictions started Sept. 27
CASCADE LOCKS — The Oregon Department of Transportation recently issued new load ratings for the Bridge of The Gods that spans the Columbia River between Cascade Locks and Washington State Highway 14. The new posting was effective Sept. 27 and will limit the maximum gross vehicle weight to 11 tons.
The Bridge of the Gods will return to legal load limits following a scheduled Strengthening Project expected to conclude by the end of October, said ODOT in a press release.
Load ratings provide information about how much distributed weight can safely pass over a bridge. Load posting signs show maximum weight limits. A posted bridge is safe to use, but the weight of vehicles must be limited accordingly.
Questions and concerns can be addressed by emailing info@theportofcascadelocks.org.
Lyle Lions breakfast Oct. 2
Lyle Lions host breakfast on the first Saturday of each month from 7-10 a.m. at the Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14.
In October, the club resumes its full menu, including omelets and eggs cooked to order. “It has been a hard couple of months,” said a Lions press release. “Food prices are up, and guest numbers are down. We feel that the social aspect is equally as important as our fund raising and are committed to keeping on doing it!”
