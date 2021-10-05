Amateur radio technician exam review offered
Radio Amateurs of the Gorge (RAGS) will be offering an Amateur Radio Technician Exam Review Class to prepare individuals to take the Amateur Radio Technician Exam Friday, Oct. 15 from 6-9 p.m. and all day Saturday, Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the examination at 4:30 p.m. at the Hood River Fire Department. RAGS will also be testing for General and Extra Class licenses for those that want to upgrade their current license.
The class is free; however, there is a $15 examination fee. The class is open to all.
For more information or to register for the class, contact Kevin Widener at kevin.widener@gmail.com or 509-528-9565. Registration is required and class size limited to 25; early registration is recommended.
‘Harvest Hope for Kids’ Oct. 10
Safespace Children’s Advocacy Center of the Gorge hosts its Harvest Hope for Kids benefit on Sunday, Oct. 10 from 1-4 p.m. at The Griffin House, Hood River. The event will feature food by Michoacán Grill, live music, and live and silent auctions.
Tickets are $30 per person, payable at the door. For information and tickets, visit www.safespacecac.org. Safespace is a 501c3 nonprofit.
Washington State Bag Ban Oct. 1
Washington’s Plastic Bag Ban went into effect on Oct. 1. The ban is intended to reduce pollution by prohibiting single-use plastic carryout bags and charging a fee for acceptable bags in business establishments, said a Klickitat County Solid Waste press release. “As a consumer, you will want to bring your own bags, and as a business owner, you will want to ensure you know the rules so you are in compliance,” said the release.
Correction
The matching grant challenge issued by Nancy Fath was the fulfillment of the stated wish of her late husband Jerry McKay, rather than a grant issued in his memory.
Commented