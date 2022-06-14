Signal change
THE DALLES — The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) planned to change the configuration and operation of traffic signals at the intersection of W. Second Street and Webber Street June 1. To minimize disruption, the work was scheduled at night from 9 p.m. to midnight.
New left turn signals for the north/south traveling lanes will be adjusted to match the operation of the signals at the intersection of W. Sixth Street and Webber Street. This change is expected to smooth the flow of traffic and improve safety for motorists making left turns.
For more information about this project, view the Traffic Safety Commission minutes at thedalles.org/commissions. If you have questions, contact the Public Works Department at 541-296-5401.
Water report
City of The Dalles’ Drinking Water Quality Report, also known as Consumer Confidence Report or CCR, for the year 2021, has been mailed water customers in the city’s service area. Learn more at thedalles.org/waterquality. Questions or comments can be directed to the Public Works office 541- 296-5401 or Jill Hoyenga, regulatory compliance manager, at 541-506-2005.
Klickitat trailhead
Washington State Parks and Rec has proposed constructing a trail head at the Pitt site of the Klickitat trail. Construction of trailhead improvements will include car and horse trailer parking, a CXT vault toilet, a kiosk and ADA access. Trailhead work elements include clearing and grubbing, rough grading, finish grading, crushed surfacing and/or asphalt, revegetation and landscaping and installation of signage and a gate. No water, sewer or electricity is being proposed for the trailhead; however, solar is proposed to power the vault toilet vent/fan.
The Klickitat County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at its regular meeting July 18 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held both in person and virtually. Written comments will be accepted until the time of the public hearing. Written comments can be emailed to denicel@klickitatcounty.org or mailed to 115 West Court St MS-302, Goldendale, WA 98620, or dropped off in person at 115 W. Court St., RM 301, Goldendale. Any comments received on or before July 1 will be incorporated into the staff report. All comments will be entered into the record.
Correction
An incorrect link to participate in a Gorge-wide Community Health Needs Assessment was mistakenly published in the June 8 edition of Columbia Gorge News. The correct link to participate in the survey is arcg.is/1rybPC.
Commented