MCEDD seeks board members
COLUMBIA GORGE — Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) has openings for several boards staffed by the organization, including the MCEDD Board of Directors. The board meets quarterly with opportunities for committees that meet more often. Interested candidates must live in the five-county district (Klickitat, Skamania, Hood River, Wasco, and Sherman counties) and be engaged in private business.
MCEDD is seeking interested candidates for its private sector representatives, which are appointed annually for a one-year term. At this time, there is a known vacancy in particular for the Healthcare Industry.
There is also a vacancy on the MCEDD Loan Administration Board (LAB) for a private sector representative.
These positions are unpaid volunteer positions that do not offer mileage reimbursement.
For more information, contact Jessica Metta at 541- 296-2266 x1001 or email jessica@mcedd.org.
City seeks applications for traffic safety commission
THE DALLES — The City of The Dalles Traffic Safety Commission is seeking to fill a member vacancy. The commission meets on the third Wednesdays of each month at 7 a.m.
Meetings are held at The Dalles Public Works Department, 1215 W. First St., The Dalles; all meetings are available to attend via Zoom.
This position is appointed by the mayor.
The commission works to coordinate traffic planning; conduct traffic surveys, studies and investigations; prepare and publish traffic reports as requested; prepare and recommend proposals for improving traffic conditions, ordinances, and procedures; hold hearings relating to traffic problems and surveys, and to generally educate the public with respect to traffic control problems, solutions and proposals; make recommendations to the planning commission or city council on matters referred to the Traffic and Safety Commission for their review and input.
Commented