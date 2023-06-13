WISHRAM — Klickitat County 911 Dispatch advised of a plane crash near Highway 14 in the early afternoon on June 7, in the area of Jacob Williams Winery in Wishram, Wash., between milepost 89 and 90 north of Highway 14.
Wishram Fire Chief Clyde Rosa arrived on scene, followed by Klickitat County Sheriff’s Sergeant Fred Kilian and Deputy Ben Corning. Deputies obtained the name of the pilot, who was identified as Panat Thomas Pinit, 49, from Portland. The pilot was by himself and uninfured. Pinit advised deputies that the plane engine “just quit,” which caused him to make a crash landing.
Commented