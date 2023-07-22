Update, July 23:
As of tomorrow, Monday, July 24 at 6 a.m., the Newell Road Fire will be managed by the Northwest Washington Incident Management Team 8.
The fire is now at 51,694 acres and is 0% contained.
Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management 911 Dispatch said in a July 23, 5 p.m. press release that the fire has been managed by Southwest Washington All Hazards Type 3 Fire Response Team.
“The fire behavior has been extreme with profuse short-range spotting and uphill runs,” according to InciWeb (wildfire.gov). “Spotting embers have had a high probability of igniting in light, flashy fuels.”
The fire is said to be burning in tall grass, brush and timber with grass understory.
Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations have been issued for Bickleton and Cleveland and some of the surrounding areas, as well as those in the southwest portion of the fire in the lower Goodnoe Station area.
Level 2 (Get Set) and Level 1 (Get Ready) evacuations have been issued west of Rock Creek — those west of the current Level 3 evacuation area, Emergency Management reported.
A Red Cross shelter has been set up at Goldendale Middle School — which will also allow dogs and cats; some crates are available. Those with more than a few animals, however, will need to find a different location.
Animal sheltering is open at the fairgrounds, 903 N. Fairgrounds Road in Goldendale. Call Julie Vance, animal shelter coordinator (including large animals) at 509-840-0749.
The fire is said to be rapidly growing; Emergency Management is asking residents to stay update by visiting their website, www.klickitatcounty.org/249, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/KlickitatDEM911.
Update, July 23: Klickitat County has revised its evacuation notices as follows:
- Level 3 from Level 2 for the Cleveland/Bickleton Area
- Level 3 from Level 2 for the Southern Rock Creek Area
- Level 2 from Bill Anderson Rd to Box Canyon Roa
- Level 1 from Columbia River to Box Canyon / West edge is Old Mountain
The fire is now estimated at 51,694 acres.
BICKLETON — The Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management 9-1-1 Dispatch was notified of a wildfire in the area of Newell Road and Dot Road at 2:45 p.m. on July 21. The fire rapidly spread in multiple directions and quickly became a hazard to residents, homes, farm structures, livestock, crops, solar farms, wind farms, the Williams Natural Gas Pipeline and the Roosevelt Landfill.
As of 9 a.m. on July 22, the fire had burned more than 30,000 acres, and numerous structures of various types were lost. Roosevelt Grade Road, Middle Road, and Old Highway 8 north to and including Dot Road are all closed.
The Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office has issued Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 evacuation notifications. Bickleton is at a Level 1 (GET READY) evacuation, and residents are advised to be aware of potential hazards. Roosevelt is at a Level 2 (GET SET) evacuation, and residents should be prepared to leave or have left to a safe location. Level 3 (GO) evacuation indicates there is danger currently affecting your area and residents should leave immediately.
A Red Cross shelter has been set up at Goldendale Middle School, 520 E. Collins St., Goldendale.
In a 10:30 a.m. press release from Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management, it was reported that Southeast Washington Incident Management Team 3 took command of the fire at 6 a.m. July 22.
Thirteen fire districts from Klickitat County, three units from Skamania County, state mobilization of fire agencies across Washington State, and the Department of Natural Resources are providing ongoing fire protection.
“Fire, law enforcement, emergency management, posse, and search and rescue personnel are working hard to protect the county residents and resources,” said the press release.
This fire is rapidly growing; updates can be found at www.klickitatcounty.org/249. Residents can also sign up for the emergency notification alert system on the website.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
