They may be between seasons, but walk into Hood River Valley High School’s VEX robotics room and you’ll see a flurry of activity.
The VEX robotics club is new to HRVHS, said John Trimble, engineering and robotics teacher, and recently replaced FTC (First Tech Challenge) at the school. He was adviser to 30 students on seven teams, attending tournaments in Dufur, Sandy and Vancouver, ending with the VEX State Championship in Eugene March 12.
HRVHS teams found much to celebrate during their first season: Teams Pyrotechnics and $5 Footlong were tournament champions, winning multiple awards, and competing in the platinum division of the state championship, while Team MIG won the Innovate award for their “groundbreaking” transmission design, said Trimble. “During many of our tournaments, our teams would often be ranked in the top 10 teams in the competition,” he said.
There is a movement in Oregon to move as many schools as possible over to the VEX platform, which is focused on equity between competing teams.
“No team can get ahead of any other by simply spending more on equipment or tools,” said Trimble. “The only way to succeed is through teamwork and ingenuity.”
Interim Club President Hayden Bustamante, a sophomore, said that with VEX, teams are on an equal playing field because they all use the same robot components.
Trimble said the program’s equitable access goes further than the materials teams receive; any student is welcome to join VEX, and take it as a class, work during study hall or lunch, or come in after school. “Some students are taking AP classes, so they come after school,” he explained. “As many ways as students can access equipment and form teams, the better.”
Bustamante has invented a 3D-printed cooling system to prevent a robot motor from getting too hot during competitions, a self-guided project he took on simply because he saw a problem and wanted to fix it. He’s been involved with robotics since eighth grade and plans to continue until he graduates from high school.
“I love the VEX community,” he said. “We can share ideas — VEX forums are filled with high schoolers sharing ideas. It’s very collaborative.”
This year’s program was made possible by a one-time $5,000 startup grant from the Columbia Gorge STEM Hub. Now, Trimble and his students are looking to expand the program for the 2022-2023 school year by forming 16 teams with 50 or more students. To do that, they need sponsorships from individuals and businesses to raise the $10,000 needed to operate and extend the program.
The club will put the names and logos of its sponsors on its robots, t-shirt and website according to tier level; for more information on tiers, visit www.hrvrobotics.org/sponsors.
Sponsorship checks should be written to Hood River County School District, with “VEX Robotics Club” in the memo line; send to Hood River Valley High School, VEX Robotics Club, c/o John Trimble, 1220 Indian Creek Road, Hood River, OR 97031.
Potential sponsors who are interested in learning more about the club can request a demonstration with teams and robots at your organization; contact hayden.bustamante@hoodriver.k12.or.us to set up an in-person robotics demonstration.
Trimble can also be reached at john.trimble@hoodriver.k12.or.us.
