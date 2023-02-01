Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
Hood River Valley High School English teacher Nan Noteboom proposed and started one period of free writing tutoring, or the Writing Lab, in 2007. It quickly grew to two periods, and demand has only increased. A decade ago, math teacher Shayla Moline proposed a combined Math/Writing Lab, but there was not enough staffing. This year, Principal Columba Jones made the new HRVHS Tutoring Center a priority, and now they are in business for part of the school day.
The new HRVHS Tutoring Center provides free tutoring in math or English to all students, during certain periods of the school day.
Free math tutoring has been available, in various forms, but on an inconsistent basis. The Tutoring Center puts all the free tutoring together in one space. Thanks to Literature Coach Kathy Yasui, it has become a warm and welcoming space for students to feel comfortable getting help.
“The idea of creating an on-campus Tutoring Center at HRVHS has been a goal for several years, one that has become more necessary in the wake of COVID and distance learning,” she explained. Yasui worked with English department staff and student volunteers to paint and decorate the space on a very low budget.
Bilingual Instructional Assistant Jaime Manzo runs a peer tutor program to help him handle the demand for math tutors. The center is staffed by Manzo, who is fluent in English and Spanish, and a certified math teacher, depending on the class period and availability. Due to a lack of staffing, the Writing Lab — which is part of the Tutoring Center — is only staffed for three periods, even though the demand has been more than the alloted time. One unique feature of the Writing Lab side is an shared email address that allows students to share documents to be edited, so tutoring is available even for students who cannot come in during the lab’s staffed periods. Students can discuss ideas, and help other students craft college admissions and scholarship writing as well.
“English is not my first language, so I wanted a proofreader to help me figure out what I needed to work on. As a result, I have excelled in my writing abilities, allowing me to enroll in advanced and college-level programs. Without the Writing Lab’s feedback, I would not have been able to improve my writing as much as I have,” said HRVHS senior Areli Lica.
The next goal for the Tutoring Center is all-day staffing. Barely halfway through the school year, just the Writing Lab has served almost 600 students with free tutoring; the Math Lab’s numbers are similarly high.
“The program we have started, which includes services for both writing and math, requires more funding and staffing in order to serve all students equally,” said Yasui. “Our goals for the future would be to have staffing available before and after school, during lunch, during all class periods, and an online option as well.”
Brooke Brown is a math and AVID teacher at HRVHS and praises the Tutoring Center for helping students not just improve, but excel in a subject that is notorious for being the students’ most difficult.
“Both students and staff at HRV appreciate the services of the math lab. Students have the opportunity to work with knowledgeable staff and peer tutors during the school day. Students use the math lab to get extra help on their math homework, ask questions if they’ve missed class due to illness or sports, and make up quizzes and tests,” said Brown.
Commented