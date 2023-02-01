HRV_TutorCenter

Above, HRVHS senior Abby Vidal seeks writing help from English teach Nan Noteboom in the new Tutor Center. Students can visit during certain periods to receive math and English assistance. 

Hood River Valley High School English teacher Nan Noteboom proposed and started one period of free writing tutoring, or the Writing Lab, in 2007. It quickly grew to two periods, and demand has only increased. A decade ago, math teacher Shayla Moline proposed a combined Math/Writing Lab, but there was not enough staffing. This year, Principal Columba Jones made the new HRVHS Tutoring Center a priority, and now they are in business for part of the school day.

The new HRVHS Tutoring Center provides free tutoring in math or English to all students, during certain periods of the school day.

Noteboom monitors the Tutoring Center. For students unable to visit during class hours, there is a shared email address where they can send their writing for edits, virtually. 