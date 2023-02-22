After years of moving and travel, children’s librarian Annalisa Gebhard and her family have found the perfect place to plant their roots in the community of Hood River.
Gebhard’s husband, Dr. Nathaniel Gebhard, is an ophthalmologist, and for the years that he was pursuing his degree and completing his residency, the Gebhard family had to be able to go where the opportunity was, whether that was Colorado, New York, or California.
Throughout the time that they were traveling, Annalisa Gebhard was going on a journey of her own. She had worked in her college library, but it had never been her intention to become a librarian for her career. In fact, she had originally wanted to get her master’s degree in international relations and work in the nonprofit world.
“I did a year through AmeriCorps,” Gebhard said. “I worked for United Way and we worked with a lot of local community nonprofits, and I think that is where I started to see the library was doing so much and really making a difference.”
When Gebhard married Nathaniel and moved to Denver, where her husband had gotten into medical school, she started working as a library clerk and from there her career started to blossom.
Gebhard and her husband moved to the east coast, where she got her master’s in library science, before moving to California for the next part of his residency. In California, she became a children’s librarian, which she instantly fell in love with.
“I kind of feel like I happened into it,” she said, “but I was enjoying it at every step and just kept going. And now I feel like I’m really, really lucky because I feel like it’s the best job. Every day is a little different. There’s always new projects, there’s always new things to learn, a lot of it is really fun. Plus, people who work at libraries are really great.”
When they finally landed in Hood River in 2016, they were starting a family, with one baby and one on the way. Gebhard started working as a substitute at the library, waiting for a librarian position to open up. Though there were a few clerk positions that opened, she knew she wanted to be a librarian.
In January 2021, though, she decided she would pursue a clerk position, primarily due to how stir-crazy she felt because of the pandemic.
“I was so dead from being home all day with my kids and COVID and stuff,” she said. “So another clerk position opened up and it was just part time, so I started working a permanent schedule, rather than just being on-call.”
It was only about six months, however, before things changed again. In 2022, Nathaniel would be doing a year-long international fellowship. The family went with him to do a year abroad, but halfway through, Gebhard got an email from the library director, letting her know that the children’s librarian position would be opening up. In the email, the director asked if she would be interested in interviewing for it and if she would be able to come back early to fill it.
“I loved being a children’s librarian at my old job, it was so fun,” Gebhard said. “I missed it. So I jumped on the chance. I interviewed in the summer and then came back in October with my kids and my husband finished off the year in Tanzania.”
Though it was difficult, figuring out childcare and making everything work with her husband still abroad, Gebhard said it was completely worth it. Now that he’s back, as of December, she said she’s been incredibly happy to get to settle back into the community and into her new role, which she said she’s already fallen in love with.
Just since October, Gebhard said, she’s already seen a lot of change. The library has been able to expand storytimes to be themed and include crafts, and they also have the Odell bookmobile. Now, it feels like anything is a possibility. Currently, there’s a focus on creating new storytimes — such as a less overwhelming, more low-key version for children who get more easily overstimulated or a storytime that can travel to Odell with the bookmobile, visiting daycares and preschools.
“There’s a lot that’s happening,” Gebhard said. “And it’s happening as a team. I feel supported in a really helpful way, it’s so nice to come up with ideas together and see them come to fruition together.”
After everything, this community and this job seem like a perfect fit for her and her family, Gebhard said, and they have no intention of leaving anytime soon.
“We’re here forever, I think,” Gebhard said. “No more moving. I’m staying here until I retire and die.”
The Hood River Library is located at 502 State St. in Hood River. They are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For a list of children-focused events put on by the library, including those at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale locations, visit hoodriverlibrary.org/kid-program.
