_dsc0255_EDIT.jpg

Hood River County Library’s children librarian Annalisa Gebhard leads the all-ages storytime hosted every week at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. 

 Alana Lackner photo

After years of moving and travel, children’s librarian Annalisa Gebhard and her family have found the perfect place to plant their roots in the community of Hood River.

Gebhard’s husband, Dr. Nathaniel Gebhard, is an ophthalmologist, and for the years that he was pursuing his degree and completing his residency, the Gebhard family had to be able to go where the opportunity was, whether that was Colorado, New York, or California.

_dsc0115_EDIT.jpg

Hood River County Library’s children librarian Annalisa Gebhard leads the all-ages storytime hosted every week at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. This week’s theme was dancing, with a related craft of making a "dancing wand."
_dsc0154_EDIT.jpg

Hood River County Library’s children librarian Annalisa Gebhard leads the all-ages storytime hosted every week at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. 