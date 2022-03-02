TROUT LAKE — Deb Mumm-Hill is joining the Mt. Adams Institute (MAI) as the new executive director.
Mumm-Hill has a long history of leading nonprofit organizations implementing immersive programs that deepen career-connected learning. She grew FIRST Robotics programs in Oregon, Washington, and Alaska by establishing urban and rural opportunities for students to enter the innovation economy. As the vice president of Learning Experiences at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, she led the camps, education, outreach, research, and exhibit design teams. Her expertise lies in promoting inclusive and accessible project-based learning experiences, which focus on developing skills and mindsets needed to thrive in a rapidly changing society.
“Deb’s experience and skill set elevated her application to the top of a highly competitive pool of candidates. We are excited to have her lead Mt. Adams Institute into its second decade of operations. She has a great team of staff and board members to work with as we seek to expand our organizational impact,” said Elizabeth Holmes Gaar, Mt. Adams Institute board president.
“I’m honored to have the opportunity to become a member of the MAI team. I am impressed with the organization’s vision and the dedicated MAI staff who enthusiastically engage students, veterans, and community members in meaningful experiences that develop awareness and an interest in the natural environment. I’m beyond excited to have the chance to work and live every day amidst the majestic beauty of Mt. Adams and to become part of the Trout Lake / Gorge community,” said Mumm-Hill.
Mumm-Hill began on March 1.
