Mt. Adams Institute (MAI) Executive Director Brendan Norman has announced his resignation, effective May 1, 2022. Norman, along with MAI’s founding board of directors, created the organization in 2011.
MAI, a nonprofit organization based in Trout Lake, operates a variety of programs that strengthen the connection between people and the natural world. MAI’s Summer Camp and Sense of Place Lecture Series serve many residents in the Columbia River Gorge region. MAI’s VetsWork and Public Lands Stewards programs provide career development opportunities to veterans and young adults interested in public lands and natural resource management jobs.
The organization currently operates with a budget of nearly $2,000,000, which supports 11 staff members and more than 70 participants in its career development programs. MAI also reaches more than 2,000 people annually through its education programs.
“Brendan has been a great leader for the organization since it began,” said Board President Elizabeth Holmes Gaar. “He helped turn a conceptual idea into a real organization that operates highly effective programs across the country. Part of his success is evident in the strength and resiliency of MAI. While we will miss him, we are in great shape for a new executive director to lead us into a new phase,”
“I am so proud of MAI’s accomplishments over the years which stem from the work of an incredible staff and board. I’m confident that we’ll find a new leader that will build upon the successes of the past decade,” said Norman.
Read more about Norman’s decision at mtadamsinstitute.org/a-note-from-brendan-norman-executive-director.
More information can be found online at mtadamsinstitute.org.
