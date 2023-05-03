Motorcycle safety

Gov. Jay Inslee, center, signed a bill submitted by Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, front row at right, directed at motorcycle safety.

 Contributed photo

A bill authored by Rep. Gina Mosbrucker to increase representation on Washington’s Motorcycle Safety Education Advisory Board was signed into law Thursday by Gov. Jay Inslee.

House Bill 1171 adds two certified motorcycle riders to represent motorcycle safety instructors, one from the east side of the Cascade mountain range and one from the west, to the board. The bill passed the House and Senate unanimously, said a press release.