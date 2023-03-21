The mock trial team from Columbia High School finished in first place among the small schools division at the District Mock Trial competition held on Feb. 15-16 in Vancouver. The team will now compete against 23 other schools at the State Mock Trial competition March 24-26 in Olympia.
The Mock Trial program in Washington state is sponsored by the YMCA Youth & Government program, and 58 different schools fielded teams this year. The program is a unique blend of law, debate and scripted drama, in which students learn about issues and court procedures while sharpening their critical thinking and public speaking skills.
Commented