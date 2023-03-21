CGN education file
Photo by Kimberly Farmer on Unsplash

The mock trial team from Columbia High School finished in first place among the small schools division at the District Mock Trial competition held on Feb. 15-16 in Vancouver. The team will now compete against 23 other schools at the State Mock Trial competition March 24-26 in Olympia.

The Mock Trial program in Washington state is sponsored by the YMCA Youth & Government program, and 58 different schools fielded teams this year. The program is a unique blend of law, debate and scripted drama, in which students learn about issues and court procedures while sharpening their critical thinking and public speaking skills.