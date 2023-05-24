Local service honor those who died in active military service
Memorial Day will again see gatherings throughout the region to honor those whose lives were lost while serving their country in active military service.
White Salmon
On Monday, May 29, the White Salmon American Legion Post 87 will sponsor a veteran’s memorial ceremony at 1 p.m. at the White Salmon Cemetery. “The patriotic event will honor the sacrifices and service of passed local veterans,” said an American Legion press release.
Approximately two dozen deceased veterans will be inducted into the “Walk of Honor,” each having a personalized bronze plaque permanently installed along the walkway. The ceremony will last approximately a half an hour and will include a flag ceremony, guest speaker and a possible flyover of a vintage military aircraft from Hood River Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum (WAAAM). There will be plenty of parking and chairs available, and all are welcome.
Hood River
The annual American Legion Post 22 Memorial Day celebration at Idlewilde Cemetery will take place from 11 a.m. to noon at the cemetery located at 980 Tucker Road in Hood River. The service takes place around the Walk of Honor, which has small plaques along its border identifying each Hood River veteran who has passed, said a press release.
“Major focus this year is to dedicate a Blue Star Memorial Marker honoring families of service members who have served overseas,” said Hood River Post 22 Commander Carl Casey. “We will also be dedicating a Gold Star Memorial Marker honoring families of those service members who lost their lives in service to our country.”
Hood River Post 22 has partnered with the Oregon Garden by purchasing these markers to be permanently placed near the Veterans Walk of Honor, he said.
At 11 a.m. sharp, the Color Guard will march from Tucker Road to the Walk of Honor. The guard consists of Civil Air Patrol Gorge Composite Squadron cadets who drill at the Hood River Airport; they will escort the U.S. Flag to the event site to open the ceremony. Guest speakers are Gaye and Mike Stewart.
“Just how historic is the Memorial Day tradition in Hood River at Idlewilde Cemetery? A photo from the History Museum of Hood River County shows the crowd gathered at the cemetery on May 30, 1928, when Memorial Day was still called ‘Decoration Day,’” said an American Legion press release. “A Civil War veteran had just passed away and been buried at the cemetery 10 days earlier. His grave was no doubt decorated for the ceremony, just as the graves of other Civil War veterans, as well as veterans of later wars also buried at Idlewilde, have been decorated each Memorial Day since.”
The Dalles
Annual services begin at noon in the “Multi Conflict Memorial site” at Sorosis Park on Memorial Day. Opening and closing prayers will be offered by Point Man Ministries leader, Navy Career Veteran, Master Chief, Command, Mike Knopf. American Legion / VFW Aux Leader Vandee Mauser will serve as master of ceremonies and be joined by members of The Patriot Guard.
All servicemen, active, and reserve, as well veterans of all conflicts and all eras and their family members are encouraged to attend. There is lots of parking in and around park. “Remembering the fallen and all who have been laid to rest for our nation,” said a press release.
Wasco
The City of Wasco in Sherman County hosts a Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade May 29. Events are anchored around the Wasco Depot Park, 1108 Clark Street in Wasco. Events include a 10 a.m. memorial service, 11 a.m. parade and car show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. artisan Market and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chuckwagon Barbecue. Live music, pastry auction, games raffle prices, military jet flyover. A country breakfast kicks everything off at 7 a.m. at the North Sherman Fire Hall.
