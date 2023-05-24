White Salmon

Officials from American Legion Evan Childs Post 87 participate in a flag folding ceremony during a Memorial Day ceremony at White Salmon Cemetery in 2022.

 Jacob Bertram photo

Local service honor those who died in active military service

Memorial Day will again see gatherings throughout the region to honor those whose lives were lost while serving their country in active military service.

Hood River Memorial Day ceremonies

Memorial Day ceremonies with American Legion Post 22 in Hood River at Idlewilde Cemetary.
Memorial Flag Lane

Flags line the road to the military section at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery on Cherry Heights Road Memorial Day weekend in 2022. The Dalles' BSA Troop 398 placed the flags.
Wasco Memorial Day