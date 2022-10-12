Medicare gives beneficiaries a chance to adjust their coverage every year during an open enrollment period. The period begins Oct. 15 and continues through Dec. 7. Help is available locally through the Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA) program.

Appointments are available by phone or in person, usually at Hood River Valley Adult Center in Hood River, or Mid-Columbia Senior Center in The Dalles. Call Kelly Langdon, SHIBA coordinator, at 541 288-8341 to schedule an appointment.