Medicare gives beneficiaries a chance to adjust their coverage every year during an open enrollment period. The period begins Oct. 15 and continues through Dec. 7. Help is available locally through the Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA) program.
Appointments are available by phone or in person, usually at Hood River Valley Adult Center in Hood River, or Mid-Columbia Senior Center in The Dalles. Call Kelly Langdon, SHIBA coordinator, at 541 288-8341 to schedule an appointment.
Counseling with a native Spanish speaker is available. Counseling in other languages is done with the use of a telephone translation service.
Most Medicare beneficiaries enroll in either a separate prescription drug plan or in a Medicare Advantage plan. Those beneficiaries recently received information about changes to those plans for 2023, though it’s common for people to overlook these mailings. A SHIBA counselor can inform beneficiaries of changes in their current plans and compare them with alternative plans. Family members who are assisting Medicare recipients are welcome to call.
The open enrollment period has been eagerly awaited by people who moved to the Gorge and discovered, belatedly, that their previous Medicare plans couldn’t move with them. Now they have an opportunity to find a new local plan. Others started taking a new medicine during 2022 that is not covered affordably by their current plan and want to find a cheaper alternative for 2023.
There is plenty of accurate (but sometimes misleading) advertising to make Medicare beneficiaries aware of new benefits. SHIBA counselors can help sort through the advertising. They can tell people how a plan compares with other options that advertisers don’t mention. SHIBA counselors are not insurance agents; they don’t sell anything. In general, they are working as volunteers. They are trained, background checked and certified by the state SHIBA program which is funded and regulated by the federal government agencies that manage Medicare.
The Inflation Reduction Act was signed two months ago and made significant changes to Medicare. Like everyone else, SHIBA counselors are scrambling to learn exactly what the changes mean to local Medicare beneficiaries beginning in January 2023. Beneficiaries who take insulin will be affected, and some may want to change plans. Some of the law’s changes will not take effect until later.
Even during open enrollment, appointments are available for people who will be turning 65 in the next few months, or will be retiring after age 65 and losing insurance through work.
