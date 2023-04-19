THE DALLES — An agreement for Mid-Columbia Medical Center (MCMC) to join Adventist Health has been approved by state and regulatory bodies, clearing the way for the transaction to become official, according to an MCMC press release Friday, April 14.
Among the provisions of the approval are conditions that include Adventist Health’s investment of $100 million over 10 years to ensure MCMC’s operations and maintain existing services.
“We are committed to building on the already-exceptional work of the MCMC team to increase the quality and availability of healthcare for communities in and around the Columbia River Gorge,” said Kerry L. Heinrich, president and CEO of Adventist Health, in the release. “Adventist Health has deep experience in rural healthcare, and MCMC is an excellent fit for our system.”
Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced their approval Thursday afternoon, at which time officials from Adventist Health and MCMC were in The Dalles meeting with hospital staff to discuss implementation of the anticipated approval.
“We’re looking at what we could be doing if its approved, informing staff and providers about the possibilities going forward, keeping them informed,” said Knox. “We want to hear their voices and keep them informed, and respond to their questions.”
Knox described a morning meeting with the executive medical community as “very positive.” Additional meetings were planned in the afternoon. “We are very excited and very hopeful about the possibilities,” he added.
The MCMC board approved the transition in December 2022.
The collaboration is expected to bring benefits in access, quality and equity to the community, employees and providers.
Among those outcomes are strengthening MCMC’s ability to keep and expand health services, providing close-to-home access to needed healthcare, and improving recruitment of employees and providers.
Together, MCMC and Adventist Health intend to maintain and enhance the immediate and long-term financial viability of MCMC that enables needed investments in the healthcare campus, technology, programs and people.
