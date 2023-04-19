Adventist Health joined Mid-Columbia Medical Center

Oregon officials from Adventist Health joined Mid-Columbia Medical Center President and CEO Dennis Knox, at right, for a series of staff meetings at the hospital on Thursday to discuss changes to come once the partnership between the two was approved by Oregon Health Authority and Oregon’s Attorney General’s office. That afternoon, OHA announced their approval, and the AGs office soon followed.

 Mark B. Gibson photo

THE DALLES — An agreement for Mid-Columbia Medical Center (MCMC) to join Adventist Health has been approved by state and regulatory bodies, clearing the way for the transaction to become official, according to an MCMC press release Friday, April 14.

Among the provisions of the approval are conditions that include Adventist Health’s investment of $100 million over 10 years to ensure MCMC’s operations and maintain existing services.