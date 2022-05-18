Mid-Columbia Medical Center celebrated National Hospital Week from May 8-14, with a spirit week including themed dress-up days and other treats and events for staff members. Each day featured drawings for prizes and different special activities depending on the theme.
Monday was “Love a Nurse Day” as well as “Pick a Treat,” which featured healthy snacks available at door screening station. Tuesday was sports themed, so employees were encouraged to wear their team gear, and there were games to play in the MCMC game room from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wednesday was “Western Day,” with a petting zoo outside the atrium from 3-5 p.m. The zoo featured three goats, a sheep, and a puppy.
According to MCMC Executive Assistant Jennifer Zimmerlee, the petting zoo was strategically placed in the late afternoon so that staff could bring their families and “everyone can join in the celebration for our hospital staff.”
Thursday was crazy sock day, with a pizza lunch available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Finally, both Friday and Saturday were reserved for wearing MCMC gear and jeans, with free ice cream in the cafe on Friday.
Zimmerlee said it’s vital to have these small ways of giving staff a break and letting them know they’re appreciated, especially with how difficult the last couple years have been.
“Taking a moment to celebrate (our staff’s) hard work and dedication is of vital importance to our leadership team so we try to create fun events each day that all shifts and all workers have the opportunity to participate in,” Zimmerlee said.
