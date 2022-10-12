Michael McElwee has been selected by the Hood River County Education Foundation (HRCEF) board as its new executive director.
“The HRCEF Board of Directors is pleased to have Michael joining us as the foundation begins our 31st year of providing scholarships and teaching grants in the Hood River County School District,” said HRCEF Board President Jan Veldhuisen Virk. “Michael’s administrative experience and passion for helping students will be valuable as we reach to support more students and classrooms."
McElwee recently retired as the executive director of the Port of Hood River after 16 years of service. During that time, he was a consistent volunteer for the Summit Career Center at Hood River Valley High School, where he worked with students on planning for college. He was also a member of the Hood River County School District (HRCSD) Bond Advisory Committee, as well as many other school and community activities including Rotary. He was previously awarded the Volunteer of the Year Award by HRCSD.
Asked why he was interested in leading the Education Foundation, McElwee said, “I have a longstanding interest in our local public education system. The executive director position will enable me to contribute to the important mission of supporting our students and teachers in the Hood River County School District.”
McElwee cited HRCEF scholarships as a particular interest. “The Education Foundation awarded over $230,000 in scholarships in 2022. I am interested in assuring that the prospective college students with the most significant financial challenges can achieve their college and career goals.”
Former HRCEF Executive Director Meleah Bauman resigned her HRCEF position to become the coordinator of the ASPIRE program at Hood River Valley High School. ASPIRE helps students find colleges and college funding.
The Hood River County Education Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization that partners with the Hood River County School District to provide college scholarships, grants to educators, field trip funds, and support for co-curricular and extracurricular activities for students in poverty. All HRCEF activities are funded by donors and fundraising. Go to hrcef.org for more information, to volunteer or to donate.
