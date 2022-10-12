Michael McElwee has been selected by the Hood River County Education Foundation (HRCEF) board as its new executive director.  

“The HRCEF Board of Directors is pleased to have Michael joining us as the foundation begins our 31st year of providing scholarships and teaching grants in the Hood River County School District,” said HRCEF Board President Jan Veldhuisen Virk. “Michael’s administrative experience and passion for helping students will be valuable as we reach to support more students and classrooms."