HOOD RIVER — For Maui Meyer, owner and principal broker at Copper West, the devastating wildfire that engulfed the town of Lahaina in Maui, Hawaii, on Aug. 8 is personal.
Meyer can trace his lineage on the island — and town — back to prehistory. “My ancestors were taught in the missionary schools there and became some of the [Hawaiian] Kingdom’s first western educated lawyers,” he wrote in a letter to Hood River Rotary members.
“This is very, very personal to me, and if you can help, please do. Lahaina is our Piko (our navel), our center of being. So their pain is my pain,” he said.
As of Monday, Aug. 21, the death toll was 114. The search is ongoing, and Hawaii Gov. Josh Green has warned “scores more” could be found, as reported by the Maui News.
Meyer said the best way to help with relief efforts is to “deal person to person — donate directly or through specific groups that are close to you,” he said, adding the need will likely continue.
“Maui may slip out of our consciousness as a place of deep need and if you could, please stick with me as I continue to support their recovery. This one could be a decade or more,” he said.
Tourism is a large part of the island’s economy, and Meyer said his cousin reached out to him from West Maui, saying, “Please have compassion, but do not be afraid to visit. South Maui is open. North Shore is also open. Kaanapali all the way to Napili and Kapalua did not burn, and can reopen soon, once people get resettled.
“For better or worse, many lives depend on tourism, and Maui cannot turn completely away from it in the near term,” his cousin added. “With compassion, this is a way to help. Just be aware that Lahaina is not there anymore, and the experience of that missing place will be impactful.”
“Know that this fire could happen anywhere, at any time, and that, but for a few lucky meteorological breaks in the weather a few years ago, that could just have easily been Hood River,” Meyer said. “… I beg of you that we continue to grow our relationships with each other, in advance of a time of crisis that could be tomorrow, next week or years from now. Our relationships matter.”
