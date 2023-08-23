Maui Meyer

Maui Meyer, center, sister Meleanna Meyer (at right) and Dr. Laurie Tom at a family event last fall. Meyer has deep roots in Lahaina, recently impacted by wildfire.

 Photo courtesy Maui Meyer

HOOD RIVER — For Maui Meyer, owner and principal broker at Copper West, the devastating wildfire that engulfed the town of Lahaina in Maui, Hawaii, on Aug. 8 is personal.

Meyer can trace his lineage on the island — and town — back to prehistory. “My ancestors were taught in the missionary schools there and became some of the [Hawaiian] Kingdom’s first western educated lawyers,” he wrote in a letter to Hood River Rotary members.