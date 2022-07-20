The Dalles resident Ryan Manciu pleaded guilty to two charges of sex abuse in the second degree and was sentenced to five years of supervised probation in Wasco County Circuit Court last week — the maximum probationary sentence in Oregon. Manciu was also ordered to pay the court two fines totaling $1,000.

Manciu had worked as an assistant coach for The Dalles High School until at least the winter sports season of 2021-22. The victim did not appear to be connected to his participation with D21 athletics, according to a review of his July 7 sentencing hearing.