The Dalles resident Ryan Manciu pleaded guilty to two charges of sex abuse in the second degree and was sentenced to five years of supervised probation in Wasco County Circuit Court last week — the maximum probationary sentence in Oregon. Manciu was also ordered to pay the court two fines totaling $1,000.
Manciu had worked as an assistant coach for The Dalles High School until at least the winter sports season of 2021-22. The victim did not appear to be connected to his participation with D21 athletics, according to a review of his July 7 sentencing hearing.
North Wasco County School District 21 affirmed in March this year that “this was an isolated incident that was not connected to the individual’s time as coach” and that his contract with the school district had lapsed before his arrest on March 13.
Sex abuse in the second degree is a Class C felony in the state of Oregon.
As part of the terms of his probation, Manciu is barred from contacting the victim, and is not allowed unsupervised contact with minors except for his biological children. He will undergo an evaluation and register as a sex offender and will also receive sex offender treatment under the conditions of his sentence. Judge Janet Stauffer warned that any probation violation could mean up to 12 months in prison for Manciu.
Three counts of sex abuse in the first degree were dismissed as part of a plea deal, Chief Deputy District Attorney Kara Davis said.
Based on the severity of the charges, and the fact that Manciu had no prior felony or Class A misdemeanor convictions, Davis said “in this case, even with additional charges, it wouldn’t change what type of sentence I would be able to obtain on the (Oregon sentencing guidelines), which is, again, probation.”
“This is a case where Mr. Manciu fully recognizes the mistakes he has made, and he is being accountable and taking responsibility for the actions that led to this,” his defense attorney Jeff Wallace said.
Since that time, he has undergone counseling at a local church, Wallace said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.