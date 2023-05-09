A man who died Saturday in a motor vehicle collision on the Glenwood Highway was identified by law enforcement officials in a press release.
According to the press release, dispatch advised deputies at approximately 6:43 p.m., of a motor vehicle collision with a possible fatality approximately 5 miles on Glenwood Highway from Highway 142.
Deputies Chance Leroue and Dwayne Matulovich responded to the accident. Washington State Trooper Josh Parmentier also responded to the accident to assist deputies.
Once the deputies and trooper arrived at the accident scene, they observed a white Dodge pickup on its side on the west embankment of the Glenwood Highway. They also determined that there was only one person involved in the accident and the person was deceased. The deceased person was identified as Kody Don Lee, age 24, from Ridgefield, Wash.
A collision technical specialist with the Washington State Patrol arrived at the accident scene to assist Leroue with the accident investigation.
The coroner arrived at the scene and transported the deceased to a funeral home. After the accident investigation was completed, the vehicle was towed to Bob’s Towing yard in Carson, Wash.
