Caprice Lawless photo

Homeowners considering renting rooms may question what it looks like, up close: Where do lodgers hang all their wet towels and washcloths? How do you keep lodgers from fighting over space in the refrigerator? How do you keep the kitchen from looking institutional when so many unrelated people use it? How do you share washer and dryer use? What if the night-shift worker is trying to catch 40 winks Saturday afternoon while the other one is baking bread in the nearby kitchen? How do you make sharing space feel to yourself less of a sacrifice and more of an adventure, or even a triumph?

Home sharers represent a new type of pioneer. We learn how to nurture an inner peace and sense of expansiveness even as we live in smaller spaces. For example, I now occupy just one bedroom in my house; the rest of it is shared with others. Yet I never feel crowded. It is a joy to help others live in a welcoming, warm house. Home sharers tend to find solace in their individual and collective problem-solving abilities. Creative workarounds help make renting to lodgers successful. Pictured above are some innovations of mine. May they inspire you to see yourself and your house as vital elements of America’s housing crisis solution. Then, when opportunity knocks, it might be the refrigerator door you open, beckoning you to use its shelves differently so as to make room for one more lodger.

