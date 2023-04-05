Homeowners considering renting rooms may question what it looks like, up close: Where do lodgers hang all their wet towels and washcloths? How do you keep lodgers from fighting over space in the refrigerator? How do you keep the kitchen from looking institutional when so many unrelated people use it? How do you share washer and dryer use? What if the night-shift worker is trying to catch 40 winks Saturday afternoon while the other one is baking bread in the nearby kitchen? How do you make sharing space feel to yourself less of a sacrifice and more of an adventure, or even a triumph?
Home sharers represent a new type of pioneer. We learn how to nurture an inner peace and sense of expansiveness even as we live in smaller spaces. For example, I now occupy just one bedroom in my house; the rest of it is shared with others. Yet I never feel crowded. It is a joy to help others live in a welcoming, warm house. Home sharers tend to find solace in their individual and collective problem-solving abilities. Creative workarounds help make renting to lodgers successful. Pictured above are some innovations of mine. May they inspire you to see yourself and your house as vital elements of America’s housing crisis solution. Then, when opportunity knocks, it might be the refrigerator door you open, beckoning you to use its shelves differently so as to make room for one more lodger.
Make it attractive: Each lodger has her own basket for storing fresh fruit. A bouquet of fresh flowers each week in the kitchen lends a certain je ne sais quoi to being there.
Quite quiet: A newly installed hallway door leading to the bedrooms and the main bath gives everyone in their rooms more privacy while also separating quiet spaces from noisy activities in the kitchen and living room. A similar door separates the kitchen from the laundry room.
Keeping it clean: By posting near the washing machine a list of assigned laundry days and times of use, lodgers don’t accidentally start wash loads at the wrong time, or on someone else’s assigned day. By listing unassigned days as “open,” anyone can easily recoup lost laundry time.
On the hook: Hooks give more options than do towel rods. Notice the landscape photography calendar to help lodgers stay on track, and the switch for the timed fan to clear the air after each bubble bath or shower. Little touches like these go a long way with lodgers.
Out of sight: My carpenter turned an old bookcase into an extra-tall, wall-mounted shelving unit for the main bath. The two lodgers who share that bath each have a shelf, closed off by diminutive curtains to keep their toiletries out of view. A tiny sign above the toilet-paper dispenser is a reminder to refrain from flushing feminine products and the homeowner nightmare of so-called “flushable wipes.” The tiny lamp fitted with an LED bulb is on 24/7 in the windowless bath to prevent stumbling in the dark.
Encourage refinement: Without using language too graphic, a tiny, framed sign in the loo hits the right tone.
Refrigerator real estate: Two lodgers share the main part of the refrigerator. The hardware store clerk cut a heavy plastic panel into slices for me. I framed each in white duct tape, then used white binder clips to make miniature “fences” inside the refrigerator to forestall food feuds.
Opportunity’s door: The refrigerator door holds my own food. Tall containers to hold vegetables, tofu, butter, and cheese, while mason jars hold leftovers. An oversized mason jar holds 18 eggs. Freezer space follows this same pattern. This arrangement requires discipline, but this way I can have two lodgers upstairs instead of only one. To reframe your refrigerator door space, just think back to that hallway locker you shared with a classmate in high school.
Color your world: Consider storing items in space-saving jars that store sideways as you downsize your own kitchen cupboard. Make fun labels for the things you reach for every day.
