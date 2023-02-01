Making Room

Each February, Caprice Lawless puts her heart-shaped rock collection on display for housemates to enjoy. “I find these earth valentines while walking along the Oregon coast and hiking in Colorado mountains,” she said.

 Caprice Lawless photo

Before covering how best to vet prospects, a word about spam is in order. Within a few hours of running your ad, you are likely to get a flurry of brief texts such as: “Room still available? See it today?” or “Sounds Perfect!!!” These abbreviated prompts are usually scams. Delete them.

Conversely, you are likely to receive also a few long, involved narratives, supposedly from someone out of state explaining how he/she is planning to move to your area in a few months, but is currently studying in a far-away place, and after several months there, will need to live in your area. Inevitably, these prospects want you to reply with more about you and your property. That’s the sign of spam. Delete them.