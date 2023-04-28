Making Room

Caprice Lawless' front porch shows off many flowers.

 Caprice Lawless photo

Homeowners answered when the U.S. called on citizens to raise fruits and vegetables during World War II. Millions replied, transforming yards and vacant lots into the fabled victory gardens that helped keep a weary nation fed throughout the war. Backyard gardens were so successful that by 1943, ordinary Americans were supplying 40% of the nation’s produce. Magazines and local programs taught homeowners how to grow and can food. Their work filled a void when 3 million farmworkers left their posts to serve in the military or to work in industry.

Making Room

Similar to the way officials turned to homeowners to solve the food-production crisis of the 1940s, they are now considering what role homeowners might play in the housing crisis of today. According to the Federal Home Mortgage Association (Freddie Mac), we are 3.5 million houses short of what is needed, and it will take decades of energetic building to catch up.

Making Room
Making Room