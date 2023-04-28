Homeowners answered when the U.S. called on citizens to raise fruits and vegetables during World War II. Millions replied, transforming yards and vacant lots into the fabled victory gardens that helped keep a weary nation fed throughout the war. Backyard gardens were so successful that by 1943, ordinary Americans were supplying 40% of the nation’s produce. Magazines and local programs taught homeowners how to grow and can food. Their work filled a void when 3 million farmworkers left their posts to serve in the military or to work in industry.
Similar to the way officials turned to homeowners to solve the food-production crisis of the 1940s, they are now considering what role homeowners might play in the housing crisis of today. According to the Federal Home Mortgage Association (Freddie Mac), we are 3.5 million houses short of what is needed, and it will take decades of energetic building to catch up.
Already, the federal government allows numerous tax benefits to those renting rooms in their houses, as explained in an earlier column (columbiagorgenews.com/news/making-room-form-an-llc-to-get-tax-benefits/article_f4ddf4c6-b496-11ed-82ef-4f3263a0c103.html).
Adding to that, this year the Oregon legislature is considering a bill that would give a sizable financial incentive to homeowners who rent rooms to lodgers.
House Bill 3032 would allow homeowners to subtract from their income taxes up to $12,000 per year for each of the rooms they rent out in their houses, provided they charge less than $1,000 per month for each room rented. The bill could help meet the demand for housing in Oregon, a state with the two markers all states with a homeless problem share: A growing workforce and rising rents.
Demand for housing is so great that Oregon would need to build 9,000 houses per year for the next decade, according to analysists at Home Share Oregon. They explain how HB 3032 could help the state (with its current shortage of 120,000 rental units) increase housing supply dramatically, as 1.5 million Oregon homes have at least one vacant bedroom. Home-sharing organizations serve as clearing houses between homeowners seeking lodgers and lodgers seeking to rent rooms. Home Share Oregon, for example, provides background checks for both parties and advocates on housing issues.
More than 60 home-sharing programs are in operation across the U.S.; incentives to rent rooms vary from state to state. New Jersey homeowners can deduct all their property taxes or $15,000, whichever is less, if they rent a room in their residence. The lodger renting that room in turn qualifies for a $50 income tax credit.
The focus of Oregon’s HB 3032 is reflected in the historic $175 billion investment to address housing in the recently released Biden administration budget. That investment would lower housing costs and improve access to affordable housing and home ownership. Part of that includes lifting barriers like restrictive land use policies that have prevented builders from creating starter homes and multi-family dwellings.
It will take time and policy changes to resolve the housing crisis, as authors Gregg Colburn and Clayton Page Aldern explain in their recent book, “Homelessness Is a Housing Problem.” Their research shows how homelessness has been misdiagnosed as a drug use or mental-health problem, when in fact, it is more closely related to the high rents and low vacancy rates associated with rapid population growth. Compounding the problem, from 1973-2013, hourly compensation of a typical worker rose just 9% while productivity increased 74%. This has hurt college-educated workers and blue-collar workers alike, all deserving safe housing and the chance to build equity. Yet policies have curtailed affordable housing construction. Emerging legislation may help Americans plant a homegrown victory again, this time when they make room in their houses for lodgers.
Homelessness is a Housing Problem: How Structural Factors Explain U.S. Patterns, by Gregg Colburn and Clayton Page Aldern, University of California Press, 2022.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this column does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice. The information herein and links to other websites are to provide readers with general information. Please contact your attorney for legal advice with respect to any particular issue. Views expressed herein are those of the writer, not those of the publication.
