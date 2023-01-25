A succinct ad that describes basic details about your room and its location is a start. Consider paying more, though, for a longer ad.
Doing so saves you time in the long run, as you will have fewer questions to answer to callers. Study the ads of your competition, and think again of what local workers need for a living space. Note how the typical ad lists the number of bedrooms available, whether they are furnished, their size, whether the bathroom is private, and whether utilities are included in the rent.
It’s best not to include your real name in any ad. Use an alias. List your phone number but not your address. You want to keep in mind at all times your personal safety and that of your lodgers, so it’s a good policy to use discretion in your ad. Include whether you prefer calls, texts, or both. I take both.
If your ad budget allows it, describe the space and your property more fully. If the best thing about your place is that it is right in the middle of town near a transportation stop, mention that. If your house is closer to a park, a forest, a lake, or has an astounding view of Mount Hood, Mount Adams or the Columbia River Valley, say so in your ad. Are you just down the block from an employer like a hospital, school, or business park? Say so.
Take lots of photos
We process what we see 60,000 times faster than what we read, and we retain more of what we see than what we read. For this reason, keep a collection of photos you take throughout the year of the rooms in your house. Keep those photos in a folder on your laptop or a jump drive, ready to use in your ad or to e-mail to a prospective lodger. Take photos of the yard in late July when everything is blooming. Take a photo of the front door in December with that beautiful wreath on it, and one on a sunny afternoon in February of the cheery red geraniums on the window sill.
Is your front porch looking particularly inviting this Halloween? Take a photo. Do the tulips near the driveway this spring make you stop to appreciate them each morning? Take a photo. Whenever a room in your house or your yard is looking good, snap a photo. Photos of lawn furniture set out amidst flowering shrubs, trees, and greenery will help potential lodgers visualize your place, especially when you have to run an ad in January!
Our expectations for what we see in ads has grown because we see so many refined images on screens. For example, take a look at the online ads for apartment complexes. All those units are going to rent as empty rooms. Yet the rooms, the pool area, the weight room, the front entrance, are all staged for purposes of the photos you see in the apartment complex ads. Take a clue from how those techniques promote the property. Study them to see how they stage and use lighting to showcase the bedrooms, kitchens, doorways, lawn furniture, and walkways. Then try that yourself, with your house and the things in it.
I take lots of photographs of the potted geraniums that make my front porch inviting. I also snap a few of the pots of lemongrass, basil, parsley, cherry tomatoes, and chives that go on my back patio in summer. It’s another win-win; I get to buy plants and doing so pays me dividends. Also, I love to see my housemates enjoying the front porch with their cups of coffee and cell phones on a chilly fall morning. They’ll take their dinners and their laptops out back on a summer night, enjoying splashes from the water fountain, and smiling at the birds, squirrels, and bunnies that wander around back there. I’m careful not to take their photographs (again, considering their privacy). Yet I can truthfully describe in my ads or in return calls from prospective lodgers how others might enjoy those outdoor spaces.
By looking at your place through the eyes of others, it can make room in your mind to see how you are not your furniture, your house, your yard. You will feel yourself letting go of your ego’s attachment to “stuff.” This is one of the biggest benefits of renting rooms to lodgers — the way doing so can change you. You will begin to release the death grip most people have on their possessions.
Of course you still want to take good care of your things, but you may find you enjoy them more when you are poised to share them. It is fun to play with items in your house and yard, experimenting what shows them off in the best way. By photographing them for purpose of advertising space for someone else to live, you begin to have a stronger sense of passing through life.
It has made me feel lighter. It may do the same for you. It was easier for me to sell the family piano, my oak desk and other antiques after I had to pay movers to store them in spare rooms for me. After not seeing them or using my piano for a while, I realized I no longer needed them at all. Someone else is enjoying them now.
I’m including a photo of one of the rooms in my place to give you an idea of what I’m talking about. I put this into an ad this week, to give viewers a strong impression of what the sunny bedroom offers: A place to sleep, relax, or work on a laptop. Pictured is my Gramma’s sturdy secretary from the 1940s. The other pieces are thrift-store finds. I pick up new bed-spreads and drapes at department stores. Some of the things I own, of course, appear only as props in photos. For example, the red tulips in the photo are the only silk flowers I own. My son (when still an infant in his stroller) reached out for them during the one trip we made to the San Francisco Flower Market 34 years ago. After taking the photo, I put them back into my bedroom closet for safekeeping.
The clean, wood floors are visible. In the text for the ad, I explain that the double bed with a newer mattress has a removable, electric, heated mattress pad. I also point out how the room’s light-blocking drapes are there to allow for sleeping-in.
Living in a peaceful, inviting house offers something far different to the working person than do the perks at the swank apartment complex. You don’t offer a million-dollar workout room with an assortment of treadmills, stationary bikes and stair climbing machines (nor the fitness expectations that go along with those). Even so, you might want to mention in your ad how near you are to a hiking trail or a recreation center. Snap a photo of that trailhead sign, as well, to drop into your ad.
Describe safety and storage
The lodgers you are appealing to are working adults who need safety and privacy. Put keyed locks on all the bedroom doors (including yours). The door locks give your lodgers (and you) an extra level of security that is rare in most other house-lodging situations. Be sure to list the door locks in your ad. It keeps others from going into their rooms when they are at work. It helps them sleep better at night knowing no one is going to barge in on them.
Think of how your lodgers are going to move around outside your house as well. You want that space to be welcoming, well-lit, and safe. List in your ad where the lodger will park his/her car. My lodgers park directly in front of my house. I have a walkway light near the street to offer additional safety.
I paid a carpenter to put a hand rail along the length of a walk-way on the side of my house. I put inexpensive, small solar lights into all the big pots that line my driveway to make walking there at night and in the snow less dicey. I include photographs of these features in my ads.
Your pictures might showcase some safety features. Likewise, photograph storage areas or describe them in the text of your ad. List where lodgers could store their bicycles and extra suitcases. Closet space in bedrooms is dear. Clear out space in your garage, shed, or basement. Designate that as extra storage for lodgers. Mention that in your ad. Every one of my lodgers has used the extra space provided in my brick shed, thus making their bedrooms less cluttered and more comfortable for them. Again, keep in mind the transient nature of so many in the current economy.
If you don’t get many calls from your first ad, rewrite it again, focusing on some other aspect of your house and/or location you think worthy of consideration. The advertising process teaches you how to see your house from the perspective of the lodger. Its strengths and weaknesses will become apparent.
Everything changes when you realize you are going to make profit by the time and money you spend on editing your belongings, making improvements, and keeping everything welcoming. You begin to trust each step you take, making room for a bigger world in your little house.
