Living amicably in a house with two or three unrelated adults is more like being drivers on the highway: If all follow the rules and stay in their lanes, there aren’t many accidents. It’s up to you, as homeowner, to develop the rules, maintain them and — most importantly — model their practicality by following them yourself.
Rule 5: All media is consumed via earbuds
The godsend to housemates everywhere is technology that has freed us from the television set, the living room stereo, and the landline. Everyone has a cell phone or a laptop, and earbuds are less than $10/set.
It is fabulous, on a sleepless night, to snuggle with my two cats as I watch a gripping action film on my laptop, my dozing housemates none the wiser! Meanwhile, for all I know, the housemate in the next room might well be catching the latest Trap music on her wireless earbuds. We no longer have to listen to each other’s programs, music, or phone calls.
Rule 5 creates the warmth of knowing someone is nearby, while allowing personal choice for entertainment. I often overhear the softly muffled sound of my housemate from China speaking Mandarin to her parents back home via Zoom on her laptop. At the same time, I can’t discern what her quiet cell-phone conversation is about, but I smile at the way my other housemate is giggling to whichever guy she is talking to that evening. These become the soundscape of a house full of lodgers. It’s wonderful. All this low-level chattering is allowed, though, because there is also Rule 6.
Rule 6: Keep the house quiet
The hallmark of my house is the quiet. Occasionally you can hear others softly chatting in the kitchen, the clothes dryer humming, or someone making their dinner. However, we all work to maintain a commodity rare everywhere today: Silence.
Some of my housemates have been nurses who work the night shift and sleep during the day. We maintain quiet at night because some of us are still at work via laptop and cell phone, or have to rise early to go to work the next morning.
All who stay here comment on how unusual it is, and how much they appreciate it. Similar to how Rule 4 (one person at a time in the kitchen) maintains the blank slate in the kitchen, Rule 6 imbues the house with a blank slate for thought, I suppose.
Rule 7: Don’t leave food or trash in your room, and mind your windows
Some people don’t mind spending half a day pawing through two feet of clothing they like to store in piles across their bedroom floor each time they need their Visa card or their passport. A messy room is of no concern to me.
House Rule 7, though, pertains to pest control insofar as rotting food and trash are concerned, and to personal safety/energy loss when bedroom windows are left open. I don’t want to have to fumigate the house because a housemate has unwittingly invited bugs inside. Nor do I want the rest of us to be in danger when the housemate whose bedroom faces the street leaves her bedroom window wide open all night, inviting a break-in, or worse.
Likewise, I don’t appreciate it when I arrive home at midnight after fighting blizzard-created cross-town traffic for hours, shocked to see a housemate’s bedroom windows have been left wide open. I am ever vigilant about saving’s earth precious resources right along with saving my utility costs. The clothes-hanger-eschewing housemates are usually the same ones who store last week’s sandwiches under the bed, uneaten tacos on the nightstand, half-emptied beer bottles in their overflowing wastebasket, and keep their bedroom windows open to stem the smell of it, alas.
They don’t last long here. This house rule covers that eventuality.
A final word on house rules
Choose your battles carefully. If a housemate repeatedly leaves dishes in the sink, I kindly remind her about the kitchen rule. If, occasionally, someone has left a few things in the sink or a dirty pan on the stove before retiring for the evening, I wash those, put them away, and say nothing. These house rules work partly because I am the one who keeps the shared spaces clean. I consider that weekly chore part of the deal. My doing so avoids housemates fighting with one another about whose turn it is to do what, and complaints that so-and-so did it incorrectly.
Ideally, a professional housekeeper would perform a weekly cleaning. Until I can afford that, I carry that load. I don’t mind it because I think of myself as the owner of a yacht who is keeping the boat clean for the people chartering her.
I prefer my housemates to focus most of their time away from work on enjoying their lives. “Rent unto others the way you would have others rent unto you” is my unstated golden-ish rule. Only a few times have there been troublesome housemates. I had to ask them to leave, and it was rough going (more in a later column on problem housemates). Rarely has the work been a burden. Whenever I feel overwhelmed, though, I get out a piece of scratch paper, calculate my revenue from the housemates that month, and then divide the sum by 30 days. The figure always sets my sails aright.
Then, I am once again on course, happily making headway by making room in my house-shaped ship.
•••
