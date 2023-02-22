Making Room

“Hold fast throughout the vetting process to your requirements for references, vaccination card, and proof of employment,” Caprice Lawless advises.

 Caprice Lawless photo

Renting rooms in your house is normally a joy. Rarely is it harrowing. During a dozen years of renting rooms to a series of 35 housemates I have had only one truly scary renter, and one whose undisclosed addiction caused trouble. I attribute those rare instances to my shortcomings in the vetting process when I was either hurting for money, grieving from the latest of four deaths in my family, or recovering from knee-replacement surgery. I was not careful enough, did not ask enough questions, and did not require proof of employment. It left me feeling as if I were hanging on by a thread. This is why I rent rooms exclusively to workers now. That way, I have evidence they are capable of holding a job. Normally, as well, the employer has conducted rudimentary background check I cannot afford to underwrite. Also, even though some housemates stay for years, I keep all on month-to-month leases so I have leverage to remove a troublesome lodger if need be. Note the verb I use is remove, not ask.  When things get dicey, remind yourself that your house is your business, that you are in charge, and that someone is now threatening your business. A party host can ask a guest to leave. A homeowner can remove a lodger.

Hold fast, throughout the vetting process, to your requirements for references, vaccination card, and proof of employment. You may have to forego a month’s rent until you find the right lodger who works nearby. Weigh that loss against the cost of troublesome episodes such as the two I am going to briefly describe here. Of course, holding down a job is not a sure sign of housemate heaven, but the few times I have rented to non-workers were catastrophes. The only useful thing about those terrible episodes is that through my sharing them, I might spare you similar worry.

Making Room Wasp sign for screen door
Making Room

