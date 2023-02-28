Making room Tax Prepping

Year-end LLC tallying.                                         

 Caprice Lawless photo

On average, homeowners spend nearly $10,000/year on home maintenance, according to the most recent 2019 American Housing Survey. Factor in unexpected price hikes from tariffs, labor shortages, supply-chain snags, rising energy costs, and natural disasters, and most homeowners will attest the figure is conservative. However, those of us who rent rooms to lodgers can write off nearly all of those expenses by forming a Limited Liability Company (LLC). Find a local accountant to handle both the LLC formation and its yearly taxes, as both processes can be daunting for those unfamiliar with weedy IRS regulations. It may cost you up to $200 to pay an accountant to file the LLC forms with your Secretary of State, and it may cost you (as it does me) $275/year to prepare rental enterprise income taxes. Yet, by so doing, you may see thousands of dollars in tax benefits.

Here is just a partial list of deductions you can claim from your rental property once you form the LLC: Mortgage interest, house repairs, homeowner’s insurance, house cleaning, tree trimming, tree removal, gardening services, front-porch flowers, trash removal, snow removal, security system fees, a portion of your car’s mileage and maintenance, office supplies, phone and internet service, furniture, business-related education expenses (webinars, books, subscriptions), portions of your utility bills, business-related meals and travel expenses. Your accountant finds all the deductions for you. It is only a little trouble to keep receipts and invoices throughout the year, to tally the costs in each category at year’s end, and then to send those figures, along with your rental income totals, to your accountant by April 15. Report rental income for insurance reasons (more about insurance in a later column).

