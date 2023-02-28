Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
On average, homeowners spend nearly $10,000/year on home maintenance, according to the most recent 2019 American Housing Survey. Factor in unexpected price hikes from tariffs, labor shortages, supply-chain snags, rising energy costs, and natural disasters, and most homeowners will attest the figure is conservative. However, those of us who rent rooms to lodgers can write off nearly all of those expenses by forming a Limited Liability Company (LLC). Find a local accountant to handle both the LLC formation and its yearly taxes, as both processes can be daunting for those unfamiliar with weedy IRS regulations. It may cost you up to $200 to pay an accountant to file the LLC forms with your Secretary of State, and it may cost you (as it does me) $275/year to prepare rental enterprise income taxes. Yet, by so doing, you may see thousands of dollars in tax benefits.
Here is just a partial list of deductions you can claim from your rental property once you form the LLC: Mortgage interest, house repairs, homeowner’s insurance, house cleaning, tree trimming, tree removal, gardening services, front-porch flowers, trash removal, snow removal, security system fees, a portion of your car’s mileage and maintenance, office supplies, phone and internet service, furniture, business-related education expenses (webinars, books, subscriptions), portions of your utility bills, business-related meals and travel expenses. Your accountant finds all the deductions for you. It is only a little trouble to keep receipts and invoices throughout the year, to tally the costs in each category at year’s end, and then to send those figures, along with your rental income totals, to your accountant by April 15. Report rental income for insurance reasons (more about insurance in a later column).
The LLC tax savings allow you to offer workers affordable housing. They also free you to spend a little on thoughtful gestures so rare today. For example, whenever carpenters, tree-trimmers, painters, or other workers need to work here all day, I always arrange to have their choice of pizzas or burritos delivered so they get a warm meal and a lunch rest. Sometimes a housemate is going through a tough time at work that requires me to buy her a shamrock plant for good luck. If a housemate is down with the flu, I’ll text first, and then pick up for her while I am at the grocer anything she needs and promises to reimburse me for buying. The accompanying box of gourmet muffins and bouquet of flowers for her are on me. In December, Santa taps me to ensure each housemate gets a retailer’s gift certificate over the holidays. Also, each receives fancy chocolates on Feb. 14. Whenever I’m alerted to problems with their furniture or their rooms, I repair these posthaste, knowing the costs are tax deductions. This way, too, I always sense a little assistance from Uncle Sam and even saints like Valentine, Nicholas, and Patrick, and Joseph.
In an increasingly chilly business environment, it is revolutionary to be warm. You can maintain your boundaries and house rules while recognizing those who live in your house and those who help you maintain it. By forming an LLC, you certainly do not recapture all the costs of home maintenance and room rental. You claim deductions meaningfully affecting taxes you might otherwise pay on your rental revenue. When you use those savings to offer affordable housing and to make meaningful gestures, you restore the “kind” in humankind.
The information provided in this column does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice. The information herein and links to other websites are to provide readers with general information. Please contact your attorney for legal advice with respect to any particular issue. Views expressed herein are those of the writer, not those of the publication.
