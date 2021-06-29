Hood River runner ultrarunner Mark Chamley and Columbia Hills State Park are featured on the cover of the newest issue of “Gorge Magazine.”
The Summer 2021 issue of the magazine, which can be found at multiple venues throughout the Columbia River Gorge, features Chamley’s “ultimate challenge” — running a 200-mile race in mid-September.
Additional articles look at summer exploration at Mount Hood Meadows Ski Resort on Mount Hood, the plein air regional outdoor landscape painting event and CultureSeek, a project helping underserved youth. A Goldendale sheep ranch is also featured.
The magazine is widely distributed, and can also be found at Columbia Gorge News offices in Hood River and The Dalles.
