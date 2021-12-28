The Lyle School District Board of Directors will hold a public hearing Jan. 6 to finalize the plan to convey the Dallesport Community Center lot to the county. The meeting will be by Zoom only and will start at 6 p.m.
In accordance with Washington State RCW 39.33.020, this public hearing is regarding a proposal to convey to Klickitat County surplus school district property located at 136 Sixth Avenue, Dallesport, WA, which is the site of the Dallesport Community Center and which will remain on the property. The parcel number / legal description is 02133321020200 / Lot 2 BSP 2021-02; 33-2-13.
The public is invited to testify and/or submit evidence for and against the propriety and advisability of the proposed conveyance.
To access the meeting online, go to https://www.lyleschools.org and click on the calendar in the main navigation bar. Click on January 10; then click on the name of the meeting. Or call in to join the meeting: 253-215-8782 or 669-900-6833. Meeting ID: 863 7549 0759 / Passcode: 889973.
Earlier this fall, the Lyle School Board voted to proceed with a sale of the former Dallesport Elementary School building to Washington Department of Natural Resources. The state agency told Columbia Gorge News previously that they plan to convert the building into a regional wildfire response center.
The building sat on the same lot as the Dallesport COmmunity Center building and adjacent track and softball fields.
The school district said in October that as part of the approval of a sub-plat of the 7-acre property, the district deeded the property to the county as the building was constructed by the county.
The district and community will still have use of the community center building and playfields, the district said.
