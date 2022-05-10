Lyle School District Communications Manager Deb Stenberg would like to share a few brief updates regarding summer fun, the upcoming 2022-2023 school year, and early learning opportunities in the community.
Lyle Pre-K and kindergarten round-up coming May 17
Lyle School District is inviting parents of 3, 4 and 5-year-olds to come to Lyle School between 3-6 p.m., Tuesday, May 17 to learn about our local early learning opportunities. According to a press release, attendees can see pre-kindergarten and kindergarten rooms, meet the teachers, learn more about Lyle School, and register their child. Lyle School is located at 625 Keasey Ave., Lyle.
New students to Lyle School should register soon
Will the 2022-2023 school year be your child’s first year in Lyle Schools? Students new to the school, in any grade level, are welcome to register now through June 10. District officials say this is a great time to complete the enrollment process, for several reasons:
• If you get it done now, you won’t have to stand in line with the crowd this fall.
• If your child needs any immunizations, you’ll have plenty of time to get them done before school starts.
• You’ll give us time to order and receive school records, so we place your secondary student in the right level of classes.
• You’ll also help us have an accurate count of students by grade level for the coming year. By registering now, you can give us time to pre-plan what our classroom space will look like and hire any staff needed to serve our students.
Come to the school office on the upper level of Lyle School between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Again, this is for students enrolling in the district for the first time. If you miss registration at this time, it will open again Aug. 15. For more information, call 509-365-2211, ext. 120, or email support@lyleschools.org.
Summer fun and learning
Lyle School District will once again offer a free summer learning session 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 15 through July 1 for students registered in Lyle School. The goal is to give our students a little extra academic boost in preparation for the next school year, while having a lot of fun in the process.
Students going into pre-K through 12th grades next fall are invited to join. The district will provide transportation, a morning snack and lunch, and a lot of creative learning opportunities.
Register online at bit.ly/3MVYlYl.
