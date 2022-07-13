First, Lyle Lions news: The club awarded scholarships to Alana Hail, Arturo Gutierrez and Sophie Kilian, Lyle High School class of 2022, at graduation. Congratulations, students! The club has a donation jar set up at each of its pancake breakfasts, with proceeds going to the scholarship fund.
Please note: For the summer months, the Lyle Lions will only meet July 18 and Aug. 15.
•••
Though commencement ceremonies were held last month, Deb Stenberg, communications director and executive assistant to the superintendent, recently wrote about the difficulties the class overcame on the road to graduation.
The Lyle High School class of 2022 “not only survived, but excelled,” she said. “We say with all sincerity, the Lyle High School Class of 2022 deserves respect with a capital ‘R.’”
The COVID pandemic began during the students’ sophomore year, and nearly one half of their high school years were confined to remote learning, she said. “(They have) missed experiences common to the 9th-12th graders. Athletics were cancelled and returned only on a very limited basis in the spring of 2021. Proms and other social events were cancelled until the Spring of 2022.
“Yet, this class somehow not only survived, but excelled,” Stenberg said, who then shared a bit about each student:
Myeengan Syrette earned the rank of Class Valedictorian and the Principal’s Leadership Award. He also received Excellence in Social Studies and English Language Arts. Syrette, a skilled Native dancer, will attend Central Michigan University this fall to pursue a major in Environmental Science and a minor in Native Studies; he earned the Multicultural Advancement and Cofer Scholar Award of Distinction award from the university.
Sophie Kilian, the class Salutatorian, earned the Female Athlete of the Year and Principal’s Leadership Awards. She was awarded $500 for the Ron Halverson/Alumni scholarship and $1,000 for the Pamela Jane Oldenburg Memorial Scholarship, and a $750 Lions Club scholarship. Kilian was recognized as the Washington State University Top Scholar based on her achievements in high school. Her academic achievements placed her in the top 10 percent of the incoming freshmen; as a result, she received the Distinguished University Achievement award for $4,000. She also received the WSU Regents Scholars award for $4,000 for four years. She plans to study nursing at Washington State University.
Arturo Gutierrez received Excellence in Science and English Language Arts awards and received the Lion’s Scholarship for $750 and $1,000 for the Pamela Jane Oldenburg Memorial Scholarship to pursue a degree in electrical-mechanical studies at Columbia Gorge Community College.
Hannah Hunsaker, a strong science student, also will be attending Columbia Gorge Community College this fall.
Haylee Hunsaker is off to Montana State University. Like her sister, she has shown an aptitude for science during her high school years.
Wyatt Jones, who received an Excellence in Science Award, will participate in an electrician apprenticeship this year.
Two students were recognized by Principal Lori Smith with Mountain Climber Awards. These students overcame some significant challenges to achieve great things: Dakota Stubbs, who will attend trade school to pursue a degree in a medical field, and Cody Zaugg, who plans to pursue his dreams in California.
Angelina Quinterro received an Overall Academic Excellence Award and will attend Texas A&M with a goal of earning a degree in Equine Studies.
Aaron Smith, the school’s Male Athlete of the Year, plans to enter an electrician apprenticeship following high school.
Carly Tatro is planning on entering the work force and pursuing a real estate license.
Alana Hail earned an Excellence in Science Award. She is the recipient of the Beverly Ann Bryan Memorial Scholarship for $1,000 and the Lions Scholarship for $1,000, and plans to attend Idaho State University.
•••
The Washington Department of Transportation shares this update on its Slope Stabilization Project located SR 14, 1.7 Miles East of Bingen:
“Several sections along State Route 14 have a history of recurrent rockfall activity above the roadway. To help reduce future potential rockfall activity and improve safety for travelers, in summer 2021, our contractor, James Dean Construction, Inc., began work to stabilize the slope located on the north side of SR 14, 1.7 miles east of Bingen, between milepost 68.75 and 68.87, in Klickitat County.
“When construction resumes in summer 2022 travelers should expect weekday, daytime, alternating single and double lane closures for the duration of the project with delays of up to 20 minutes.
“During rock scaling work, crews will close both directions of SR 14 for 45 minutes at the beginning of each hour. Both lanes of the highway must reopen once an hour to provide a minimum of 15 minutes to clear traffic. Rock scaling work will occur weekdays, during daylight hours. We understand the 45-minute closures will greatly impact travelers through the area; however, for the safety of the traveling public, these closures will only occur when crews are performing rock-scaling work.
“No full closures of the highway will occur after noon on Fridays.”
•••
The Dallesport-Murdock Community Council (DMCC) will hold a fundraiser yard sale July 14-16. All proceeds from the sale will benefit the DMCC, the Dallesport Fire Department and the Dallesport-Murdock Community Park Project.
The sale will be held at 2291 Dallesport Road, a half a block off of Highway 14 (last house on Dallesport Road before the Hideaway) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. For more information, call Theresa at 360-701-5466.
•••
Have Lyle community news to share? Email items to news@gorgenews.com. Photos welcome!
