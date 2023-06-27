Master gardeners
Contributed photo

It’s every gardener’s nightmare: You’ve transplanted tiny starts of tomatoes, peppers, and eggplant. The broccoli, cabbage, and potatoes you planted earlier have emerged from the ground and are looking happy and healthy in the spring sun. At night you dream of salsa and coleslaw and potato salad. Then one morning, you go out to the garden and discover your plants are looking stunted and unhappy. Vandals have attacked your garden, and they apparently love vegetables as much as you do. You may not see them, but they’ve left their calling card: Leaves that are riddled with tiny holes and look as if they’d been used for target practice with a miniature shotgun. It’s The Invasion of the Flea Beetle.

You’re tempted to reach for a bottle of Bug-B-Gone. But wait! While chemicals seem like an easy fix, they should not be the only weapon in one’s pest control arsenal. Knowing the enemy and its lifecycle and habits can help gardeners select the best strategy for pest control.