It’s every gardener’s nightmare: You’ve transplanted tiny starts of tomatoes, peppers, and eggplant. The broccoli, cabbage, and potatoes you planted earlier have emerged from the ground and are looking happy and healthy in the spring sun. At night you dream of salsa and coleslaw and potato salad. Then one morning, you go out to the garden and discover your plants are looking stunted and unhappy. Vandals have attacked your garden, and they apparently love vegetables as much as you do. You may not see them, but they’ve left their calling card: Leaves that are riddled with tiny holes and look as if they’d been used for target practice with a miniature shotgun. It’s The Invasion of the Flea Beetle.
You’re tempted to reach for a bottle of Bug-B-Gone. But wait! While chemicals seem like an easy fix, they should not be the only weapon in one’s pest control arsenal. Knowing the enemy and its lifecycle and habits can help gardeners select the best strategy for pest control.
Flea beetles are small, dark, shiny insects that measure only 1/15-16 inch, but they can inflict significant damage on tender young plants. Both adults and larva have chewing mouthparts and a voracious appetite. Adults’ powerful hind legs allow them to jump from plant to plant in search of food, making control challenging.
Adult flea beetles overwinter in leaf litter or plant debris and emerge in the spring, hungry and looking for a meal. There are several species of flea beetles in the Pacific Northwest. The western potato flea beetle prefers to feast on peppers, tomatoes, and eggplants, while its cousin, the tuber flea beetle, favors potatoes. The crucifer flea beetle dines on the leaves of broccoli and other brassicas. All three species deposit their eggs in the ground near preferred food sources and the larvae emerge to chew on root hairs and tubers. Flea beetles can produce as many as three generations in a single season.
One tactic employed by home gardeners and professional growers alike is the use of trap crops, sometimes described as a “sacrificial plant” that lures the flea beetle away from the preferred crop. Trap crops can be the same species as the preferred crop but at a different stage of growth, or they can be an entirely different species altogether. Trap cropping works best on pests that are fairly mobile and tend to gather on the periphery of a garden. This method does not harm natural enemies or pollinators and does not leave pesticide residues on the vegetables you plan to put on your dinner table.
What might this look like in a home garden? Early in the season decide which trap crop you wish to plant; pak choi, Pacific gold mustard, and dwarf essex rape have been successfully used as trap crops, according to a WSU study (eorganic.org/node/12461). Decide whether to plant in a single row or a perimeter. Flea beetles use olfactory and visual clues to find food and usually head for the tallest and earliest plants, so wait to plant your desired crop until the trap crop is established.
Once flea beetles have congregated on the alternate host, remove the plant and destroy the beetles by spraying with a botanical insecticide, tilling the plants under, vacuuming them up with a shop vac, or bagging and freezing them. Do not allow the trap crop to set seeds because it will be less appealing, and the pests may then decide to seek tastier treats nearby — like your tomatoes, broccoli, or potatoes.
It’s important to note that trap crops do not necessarily provide complete protection from flea beetles, especially if the infestation is severe. Companion planting is sometimes used in conjunction with trap crops to repel or confuse the pest and keep it from locating the preferred crop. Planting dill, marigolds, or green onions between the host and the preferred crop can increase pest control success while enhancing plant diversity.
If the infestation is severe and you wish to use chemical control, remember to select a product that specifically targets flea beetles. Even organic insecticides can harm beneficial insects, so read and follow the directions carefully.
No matter which control method you choose, you’ll want to take steps to prevent future flea beetle invasions. Mow or till weeds in vegetable beds to minimize food sources. Clean up plant debris at the end of the season so that adults do not have a place to overwinter. In the spring, consider planting outside the normal planting window. Planting early in the season can give plants a head start before the flea beetles emerge, while planting later when the weather is warmer can help plants grow faster. Healthy mature plants can withstand flea beetle damage better than tender young ones. For more information about flea beetles, visit extension.unh.edu/blog/2020/06/how-do-i-get-rid-flea-beetles-my-vegetable-garden.
If you have other uninvited dinner pests or specific gardening questions, contact the Central Gorge Master Gardeners’ Plant Clinic at 541-386-3343 or visit the online plant clinic at extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver. You can also drop off plant or pest samples Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the OSU Hood River County Extension Office, 2990 Experiment Station Road in Hood River.
