Fundraiser Sept. 20 at 64oz
HOOD RIVER — Lorraine Lyons and Kristi Kuehl didn’t know they would be headed to Northern Pakistan to help build a school for girls a month ago.
But on Sept. 21, the two Gorge entrepreneurs — Lyons co-owns 64oz in downtown Hood River, and Kuehl is self-employed as a human resources and business consultant — will head to a small village near Skardu, Pakistan, for three weeks to do just that.
The opportunity arose when Lyons was introduced to JoAnn Canning, cousin of former Mt. Adams Chamber Manager Marsha Holliston, on Aug. 19. “JoAnn has been traveling the globe for decades seeking out opportunities to help impoverished communities,” Lyons said. “I’ve wanted to meet JoAnn for more than a decade.”
Holliston invited her to meet Canning over dinner. “When I arrived at the restaurant, I saw Marsha and JoAnn at a table,” she said. “I literally thought, ‘My life is about to change,’ and walked to the table to introduce myself to JoAnn.”
Over a meal, Lyons learned of two projects Canning has been working on: Providing women in Guinea with handheld ultrasounds to monitor their pregnancies, and a school for girls in Northern Pakistan.
When Canning told Lyons she needed “boots on the ground” in Pakistan, Lyons immediately volunteered.
And then texted Kuehl early the next morning.
“I said, ‘I have an opportunity to go to a small village in Pakistan to help some girls learn English and computer skills. Wanna go?’” Lyons said. “In less than one minute, she replied, “Yes.’ Then, ‘Tell me everything.’ And then ‘Yesssss’ again.”
Opening the school, called EdenStars, will not be without challenges. For one thing, there’s the issue of an undependable power supply — the hospital there runs on a generator much of the time, Lyons said. With that in mind, the two are raising money to buy a generator in addition to desks, laptops, school supplies and a chalkboard, among other items. EdenStars is renting a room for the school, but needs supplies to open.
“A little U.S. currency goes a long way in Pakistan,” Lyons said.
They are holding a fundraiser the night before they leave, Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 64oz, 208 Oak St., Hood River. The evening begins at 6 p.m. and will include live music and a silent auction with items donated by local businesses and artists. Everyone is invited to attend.
Auction items are still being collected; call Lyons at 541-921-3030 to donate. Monetary donations can be made via *spotfund at spot.fund/9fkwwsc, with a goal of $10,000. (See QR code, this page.)
The two will document their work on Instagram (@lorrlyons and @kristikuehl).
Commented