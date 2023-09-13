Lorraine Lyons and Kristi Kuehl

Lorraine Lyons and Kristi Kuehl (at right) will travel to Northern Pakistan Sept. 21 to help start a school for girls near Skardu. In addition to school supplies, they will need to purchase a generator to power the school. Lyons and Kuehl are hosting a fundraiser Sept. 20 at 64oz beginning at 6 p.m., and all are invited.

 Photo courtesy Lorraine Lyons
EdenStars fundraiser

Donation website QR code

Fundraiser Sept. 20 at 64oz

HOOD RIVER — Lorraine Lyons and Kristi Kuehl didn’t know they would be headed to Northern Pakistan to help build a school for girls a month ago.

EdenStars classroom

The EdenStars classroom is in need school supplies and a generator to power the school. The students will learn English and computer skills.