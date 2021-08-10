Thrive Hood River, in the spirit of advocacy for equitable access to transportation and Safe Routes to School, partnered with Wy’east Middle School’s ExCEL Bike Club for its second annual Kids’ Bike Giveaway. Four students received new specialized mountain bikes provided at cost to Thrive by the Outride Foundation. Two additional bikes were donated by community members and teachers, so every bike club member had a bike of their own to ride over the summer.
“Wy’east’s educators and students have been creating new opportunities for the Odell community to ride, learn new bike skills, and gain confidence,” said Silvan Shawe, Thrive’s communication director. “We had so much fun celebrating the end of the school year and all of the work that they have put into the new bike trails.”
“Bike Club and riding has been so fun,” said one student, who just graduated eighth grade. “During the pandemic, there hasn’t been much to do that was outside. After school activities and now having my own bike gets me away from screens and breathing fresh air.”
In addition to the mountain bikes and locks for the six students, every bike club member got a new helmet supplied by Providence Hood River, bike gloves, stickers, and ice cream from Mike’s Ice Cream. Since the start of the Kids’ Bike Giveaway project in 2020, a total of 19 bikes have been given to local kids to share the love of riding.
Thrive thanks community donors, Wy’east teachers and administrators, Hood River Area Trail Stewards (HRATS), Outride Foundation, Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital Foundation and Mike’s Ice Cream.
Fundraising for next year’s giveaway is ongoing; for more information, visit www.thrivehoodriver.org.
Commented