On Tuesday, Oct. 11, The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 2022 Wasco County Candidate Forum at Mid-Columbia Senior Center at 6:30 p.m., with a meet and greet at 5:30 p.m.

At a candidate forum, those currently running for office can express their views to allow community members to understand their positions and make informed voting choices. For the Wasco County Candidate Forum, all candidates running for positions that impact Wasco County have been invited.