On Tuesday, Oct. 11, The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 2022 Wasco County Candidate Forum at Mid-Columbia Senior Center at 6:30 p.m., with a meet and greet at 5:30 p.m.
At a candidate forum, those currently running for office can express their views to allow community members to understand their positions and make informed voting choices. For the Wasco County Candidate Forum, all candidates running for positions that impact Wasco County have been invited.
According to The Dalles Chamber,each candidate who attends will have an equal and fair opportunity to express their position on any issues. They will gather questions for local residents to ask during the forum, and these questions will be asked by the moderator. Answers will be limited to one minute, with each candidate being given a chance to answer.
Though it is not yet known who will attend, those invited include everyone running for mayor or city council in The Dalles, Antelope, Dufur, Maupin, Mosier, and Shaniko, as well as those running for positions in the Wasco County Soil and Water Conservation District, Northern Wasco County People’s Utility District, and Chenowith Water People’s Utility District.
Among those also invited will be those running for Congress, including Cliff Bentz, Joseph Yetter, Ron Wyden, Jo Rae Perkins, Dan Pulju, and Chris Henry. Additionally, invitations have been extended to those running for statewide offices, including Commissioner of Labor and Industries, Court of Appeals positions, Governor, and candidates for Oregon State Senate and House of Representatives.
Before the forum starts at 6:30 p.m., there will be a meet and greet from 5:30-6:15 p.m., where attendees will have a chance to speak to candidates.
It is important to note that a candidate forum is not a debate, and no candidates will interact with each other or the audience during the forum. There will also be no “winner” declared or any competitive elements present. This event serves as an opportunity for candidates to make their beliefs known to their constituents.
