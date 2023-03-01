Simeon Hill, who was taken into custody following an incident on Feb. 2 in which he allegedly fired multiple shots in his home on Cascade Avenue in Hood River, was released from jail on $2,000 bail, following his arraignment hearing in Hood River on Feb. 23.
Hill is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a class C felony, disorderly conduct in the second degree, a class B misdemeanor, and six counts of recklessly endangering another person, a class A misdemeanor, according to court documents. He is being represented by a court-appointed attorney, Conor Sullivan, and the state is being represented by Hood River Deputy District Attorney Carrie Rasmussen.
During the incident, law enforcement evacuated businesses and residences in the area. The standoff between Hill and police lasted more than eight hours. According to Rasmussen during the arraignment, Hill was taken to Unity Center for Behavioral Health in Portland following the incident, where he remained for several days before being released into police custody. Rasmussen also said Simeon Hill and his father, Charles Hill, lost their housing due to the incident, meaning Simeon Hill would not have a home to return to if released. Charles later clarified that he and his son will be staying in The Dalles while they search for permanent residence.
Rasmussen requested that Simeon Hill be held on $3,000 bail, explaining that he has a history of weapons and assault charges. However, all previous charges have been dismissed.
The judge presiding over the case, John Olson, decided that due to Hill's lack of prior convictions and the nature of the current charges, $2,000 would be an appropriate bail. The conditions of his release, Olson said, would be that Hill has no contact with the victims listed in the case, does not possess or consume intoxicants without a prescription, and takes his mental health medications as prescribed.
“All of those are important conditions, but the most important condition is you’re not to possess weapons,” Olson said. “No firearms, no hunting knives, no weapons. And I’m defining possession as being in the household, so if you’re living with your dad, your dad can’t have any guns either. There’s not to be any weapons in your residence.”
Hill is set to appear in court again for his plea hearing on March 13.
