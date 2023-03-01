Simeon Hill, who was taken into custody following an incident on Feb. 2 in which he allegedly fired multiple shots in his home on Cascade Avenue in Hood River, was released from jail on $2,000 bail, following his arraignment hearing in Hood River on Feb. 23.

Hill is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a class C felony, disorderly conduct in the second degree, a class B misdemeanor, and six counts of recklessly endangering another person, a class A misdemeanor, according to court documents. He is being represented by a court-appointed attorney, Conor Sullivan, and the state is being represented by Hood River Deputy District Attorney Carrie Rasmussen.