STEVENSON — Windermere Real Estate Columbia River Gorge and InVision hosted their sixth-annual golf tournament last month at Elk Ridge Golf Course in Carson, Wash. Thanks to a dedicated group of sponsors and generous tournament players, the event successfully raised $12,000 for four Opportunity Knocks scholarships, supporting high school seniors pursuing careers in home-building trades. Each student awarded the $3,000 scholarship will use it to cover their educational expenses.
“It has meant a lot to us to see members of the community join us in helping students enter the home building field,” said David Bennet, co-founder of InVision, a building and remodeling company that served as this year’s tournament organizer. “Their participation in the tournament helped pave the way for a new generation of skilled employees, an imperative initiative considering employment in the trades continues to be scarce.”
