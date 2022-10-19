A structure fire burned a home in the 2200 block of W. 16th St. in The Dalles Wednesday afternoon. One person was transported to the local hospital and the two-story home was severley damaged. Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue, Dallesport Fire and Oregon Department of Forestry crews were among those responding to the blaze. Additional information was not immediately available.
breaking
Home burns in west The Dalles
- By Mark Gibson Columbia Gorge News
