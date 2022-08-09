TD Marina Fire_frg6124.JPG

A man leaps from the roof of a boathouse as a second boathouse is engulfed in flames as fire burned at The Dalles Marina Monday, Aug. 1.

 Flora Gibson

Recent hot, dry weather in the Gorge was accompanied by a flurry of fires in The Dalles and Wasco County, with five boathouses burned at the Port of The Dalles Marina, a home destroyed in a conflagration on Juniper Flats, the community swimming pool evacuated due to a nearby brush fire and Highway 197 and Interstate 84 closed twice as fires burned nearby.

Port of The Dalles Marina