- FACILITIES MAINTENANCE TECH Public
- COMMUNITY WORK INCENTIVE COORDINATOR
- Mental Health Therapist (School Based) - Goldendale School District
- SKAMANIA COUNTY IS SEEKING
- Help wanted
- Assistant Director of Special Education/Federal Programs Director
- UTILITY MAINTENANCE WORKER I
- SKAMANIA COUNTY BUILDINGS AND
- DUFUR SCHOOL DISTRICT COACHING
- Advocate Supervisor - Columbia Gorge CASA
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Columbia Gorge News
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Obituary updates
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Promotions
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Sports updates
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
News and Info from our Community Partners
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Death notices and service announcements: June 15, 2022
- Gorge Local - In Business: Nick Caccavo to take over Windance in Hood River
- New principals join D21
- MCMC athletic trainer arrested, on leave
- Obituary: Phillip Erickson
- Obituary: James “Jim” Donnell
- Cascade Farm and Outdoor store opens in Hood River
- Mental health crisis care frustrates officials
- Snow melt, rain swell Columbia
- Obituary: Luella Baunach
Images
Videos
Latest News
- LGBTQ+ Pride events in the Gorge
- Native American jazz fusion group to visit Warm Springs
- Entertainment Update
- White Salmon gets ready for Fourth of July
- Letters to the editor
- COMMENTARY: Even offensive letters have value
- Bridge of the Gods tolls change July 1
- Man arrested after pulling unloaded gun in downtown Hood River
Commented