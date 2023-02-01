Gorge Grown Food Network

Gorge Grown Food Network holds a winter farmers’ market from 10 a.m. to noon on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month — upcoming markets are Feb. 4 and Feb. 18 — at Ferment Brewing Company in Hood River. Pictured at right is market seller Tonia Farman, Queen of Heart Superfoods.

 Hannah Ladwig Photo

Join Gorge Grown Food Network and WSU Extension Services on Tuesday, Feb. 21 for an opportunity to network, make plans, discuss challenges, and lay the groundwork for getting more local food into schools, restaurants, hospitals and businesses.

This event will take place in the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn’s Gorge Conference Room in Hood River from 9 a.m. until noon.