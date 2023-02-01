Join Gorge Grown Food Network and WSU Extension Services on Tuesday, Feb. 21 for an opportunity to network, make plans, discuss challenges, and lay the groundwork for getting more local food into schools, restaurants, hospitals and businesses.
This event will take place in the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn’s Gorge Conference Room in Hood River from 9 a.m. until noon.
The demand for using local food from the Gorge is strong, but requires a relationship between buyers and sellers.
This is a chance for potential buyers of Gorge grown, raised or processed foods, like restaurants, groceries, specialty markets, hotels, institutions, schools, distributors and food processors, to connect with local farmers, growers and food producers.
There will be ample time for buyers to connect with farmers and artisan food producers directly. Buyers are encouraged to bring lists of food items they are interested in sourcing locally. Farmers are encouraged to bring their fresh sheets or crop lists to share with buyers.
This event is free, but registration is required by Feb. 14. Links to registration and more information is available at www.gorgegrown.com.
